Mayor Jim Kenney signed an executive order to protect consumers by establishing the Consumer Financial Protection Task Force.
The executive order, effective immediately, will protect consumers from unfair, discriminatory and predatory products.
The order states that predatory and unfair financial tactics have increased since the threat of COVID-19 and the response and recovery from the pandemic.
"We have worked hard to build an inclusive economy that works for all Philadelphians, but those efforts are undermined as long as fraudulent and predatory actors are able to rob residents of wealth as quickly as they realize it," Kenney said.
The task force will determine the most significant threats to consumers and propose enforcement to stop the harm caused by unfair business practices.
Mayor Kenney will appoint 10 people to the 13-member task force, consisting of people who have experience working in financial protection. Co-chairs of the task force will be designated through the Office of Community Empowerment and Opportunity (CEO), the City Treasurer, and the City Solicitor.
"Predatory practices can take many forms," said Mitchell Little, Executive Director of the CEO. "But they are most often designed to transfer wealth from low-income individuals, particularly our Black and brown communities, to higher-wealth individuals."
For three years, the task force will develop annual reports that monitor the progress of predatory practices and the dangers in Philadelphia. The reports will also deliver recommendations for continuing the progress or for modifications.
The task force will also monitor threats that disproportionately affect minority races, gender, sexual orientation, religion and educational status.
"Consumer protections ensure that predatory practices don't trap people who are struggling to get by into a lifetime of poverty," said Kerry Smith, an attorney with Community Legal Services' Homeownership and Consumer Rights Unit. "The Task Force will be an important new tool for working together to fight fraud, keep Philadelphians in their homes, and safeguard the money individuals need to support their families. We are honored to join in this important work."
Kenney's appointees will be named in the next few weeks, and a website will be launched.
"The Task Force will provide a mechanism to identify threats to consumers quickly, mobilize responses to prevent harm, and coordinate these efforts across agencies," Kenney said.
