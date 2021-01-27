Juneteenth will be an official city holiday this year after all.
Mayor Jim Kenney signed an executive order on Wednesday to declare Juneteenth an official city holiday every year through the end of his term in 2023, said Kenney administration spokeswoman Deana Gamble in an email.
Last year, as protests and civil unrest were ongoing in the city and U.S. over the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis, Kenney used a one-time executive action to designate the June 19 celebration, commemorating the abolition of slavery in the U.S., a city holiday for the first time.
Kenney's unilateral order left out Juneteenth as an official city holiday for this year, which The Philadelphia Tribune reported on last week.
The Kenney administration continues to negotiate with the city’s four major labor unions to include Juneteenth among other observed holidays in their collective bargaining agreements to cement Juneteenth as a permanent city holiday, Gamble said. The collective bargaining agreements for the city’s major unions sunset on June 30 — after Juneteenth.
The Kenney administration is attempting to negotiation with the unions to swap out a current city holiday, like Columbus Day, for Juneteenth due to budgetary concerns. The city suffered a nearly $750 million budget hole last year due to the economic fallout from the novel coronavirus pandemic.
"We want Juneteenth to be listed in all four CBAs [collective bargaining agreements]," Gamble said.
Gamble maintained mayor had always intended to use an executive order if the administration didn't make progress on those negotiations.
Councilman Kenyatta Johnson, of the 2nd District, hailed Kenney's executive order that will mark the oldest recognized holiday observing the liberation of African Americans from slavery in the U.S. But he maintained Juneteenth should be a permanent city holiday.
"It is imperative that future mayoral administrations continue to make Juneteenth an official City holiday, recognizing its importance to history as the day that finally all citizens of the United States became free," Johnson said in an email.
The School District of Philadelphia will observe Juneteenth this year on June 18, a Friday, by closing schools and administrative offices. The last day of the school year for students is June 11.
In 2019 Gov. Tom Wolf designated June 19 as Juneteenth National Freedom Day, creating a state holiday for employees under the governor’s jurisdiction.
Juneteenth is not a federal holiday but according to the National Juneteenth Observance Foundation, 45 states and the District of Columbia mark the day as a holiday or observance. According to CBS News, several companies moved to mark Juneteenth as a paid holiday last year in the wake of the Floyd protests.
