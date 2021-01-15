Officials continue to seek tips about city employees involved in the U.S. Capitol terrorist attack last week as at least one investigation into a police detective who attended the rally before the insurrection remains ongoing.
The Kenney administration declined to reveal whether any additional city employees were being investigated for attending the protest on Jan. 6 or being a part of the violent insurrection. Supporters of President Donald Trump stormed the Capitol that followed an earlier rally that day.
The city’s Office of the Inspector General would not confirm or deny the existence of any individual investigations, said Brian Tom, a spokesman for the agency, in an email. Tom also declined to say how many tips the city has received about city employees attending the rally or subsequent riot.
Anyone with tips can contact the Office of the Inspector General by calling (215) 686-1770, sending an email to oig@phila.gov, or calling 311.
The lone city employee known to have attended the rally is a police detective, according to Police Sgt. Eric Gripp. He declined to reveal the detective’s name. But The Philadelphia Inquirer has identified the detective as Jennifer Gugger.
The department’s Internal Affairs Bureau continues to investigate the detective, Gripp said. The detective was reassigned from her role in the department’s Recruit Background Unit and placed on restricted duty status, he said.
"This means her service weapon was taken from her, and her police powers have been suspended pending the outcome of the investigation," Gripp said.
The police union backs the detective.
"Our detective traveled to Washington, DC [sic] on her day off and exercised her First Amendment rights to attend an event," said Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 5 President John McNesby said in a statement. "We believe she has done nothing wrong and we await the results of a complete, internal review. We strongly condemn the violence and loss of life at the Capitol and hope those responsible will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law."
Tom said both the mayor and Inspector General’s office take the tips into employees who potentially participated in the violent attack on the U.S. Capitol very seriously.
"Rest assured that should this individual or any City worker be implicated in criminal activity as a result of that demonstration, he or she will be disciplined up to and including termination," Kenney said in a statement this week. "It is imperative to fully investigate any such reports, in order to separate truth from social media-fueled rumors."
During a news conference about another issue Thursday, Councilmember Cherelle Parker stressed the city will hold "all employees accountable to ensure that no one employed by our great city violated the law and participated in the riot and insurrection."
SEPTA also has internal affairs investigations into seven of its police officers who were at the earlier pro-Trump rally in Washington, D.C., SEPTA spokesman Andrew Busch said.
The seven SEPTA officers remain on duty as the investigation determines whether the officers participated in the riots, conducted any illegal behavior, or violated SEPTA's social media policy, which bans hate speech.
"We take these situations very seriously," Busch said. "But we also want to conduct a thorough and fair investigation into it."
SEPTA will publicly share the findings of the investigations when they are complete and share them with the FBI.
SEPTA is looking for tips about any employees who attended the protest or the terrorist attack. Tipsters can call SEPTA police at (215) 580-8111.
