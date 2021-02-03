Mayor Jim Kenney avoided personal responsibility for the city’s bungled partnership with Philly Fighting COVID (PFC) on Wednesday and accused city legislators of failing to grill the group’s 22-year-old CEO when they had the chance.
Kenney said he “doesn’t get involved in the minutiae of awarding contracts” during a news conference alongside Health Commissioner Thomas Farley on Wednesday to tout the opening of the first city-run mass vaccination site at the Pennsylvania Convention Center.
“I don't get involved in any contracts in the city,” Kenney said, noting the issues that can arise when a mayor starts dabbling in awarding city contracts.
The mayor charged members of City Council with missing an opportunity to interview and question Andrei Doroshin — a Drexel University graduate who heads PFC — during a legislative committee hearing in November and later at a January news conference that some members attended for the launch of PFC's a vaccine site at the convention center, which it has since been shuttered.
“There were questions that weren’t asked that should have been asked” by members of City Council, Kenney said.
The Kenney administration also is reviewing pending legislation from City Council to reform the city’s process for awarding COVID-19 vaccination contracts to outside groups. The mayor warned the new rules could add to delays in the selection process.
“We’re looking at both the policy and legal implications” of the legislation, Kenney said. “I don’t want to have anything to slow it down any further, which seems that this potentially could.”
Joe Grace, a spokesman for Council President Darrell Clarke, said the Kenney administration bears responsibility for awarding contracts to outside vendors like PFC.
“That’s the job of the administration: To interview and award contracts,” Grace said. “That’s not council’s role.”
Grace said the November council committee hearing, which included Doroshin among several other healthcare professionals, focused on the city’s preparedness for vaccine distribution, not awarding city contracts.
Grace added that the Kenney administration organized the January news conference for PFC’s mass vaccine clinic, which Councilwoman Cindy Bass attended with a handful of other legislators.
Grace said the legislation to reform the city’s selection process for vaccine distribution will be introduced on Thursday.
“Our intent is to make sure there is a transparent, clear process that examines the qualifications and the experience of any group or provider that is going to do the most essential public health task in our city right now, which is administer COVID-19 vaccines,” Grace said.
A council committee also will hold a hearing on Friday over the city’s partnership with PFC.
Kenney administration partnered with the PFC, a year-old start-up, for testing and then vaccine distribution. The group raked in more than $190,000 from the city for COVID-19 testing, according to Philly magazine. The group administered approximately 6,900 COVID-19 vaccines at its convention center.
The Kenney administration cut ties with the group earlier last week over several issues first reported by WHYY and Billy Penn, including abandoning virus testing in communities of color, and switching to a privacy policy that would allow the group to sell the information of residents who previously signed up for a vaccine. Doroshin also admitted to taking several vaccine doses and administering them to friends.
Kenney acknowledged the selection of PFC was yet another example of the double standard baked into the city’s process for selecting outside vendors when it comes to scrutinizing Black-led groups compared to white-led groups. The mayor has come under fire from members of council and others for the inequity in the city’s selection process.
Farley guaranteed that everyone who received a first vaccine dose through PFC would get their second dose at the city-run site at the convention center.
The new clinic, which had 20 vaccination stations and was staffed by 80 individuals, was slated to administer vaccines to 2,500 individuals this week and 4,440 next week. Farley had no estimate on what the vaccine site will cost.
PFC administered vaccines to healthcare workers, home health aides, and some elderly people with chronic health conditions. Yet Farley admitted that ineligible individuals received vaccines through PFC.
Kenney and Farley toured the vaccination site on Wednesday. Unlike the rollout of PFC’s vaccination site last month, members of the media were prevented from entering the official site where vaccines were administered. The mayor said members of the media were denied entry due to privacy concerns.
“This is not my rule,” Kenney said.
The city is conducting an ongoing investigation into how the Department of Public Health came to partner with PFC for both testing and vaccine distribution.
The embarrassing partnership has already led to the resignation of Deputy Healthy Commissioner Caroline Johnson over the weekend. Johnson had given Doroshin an unfair advantage in a recent city bidding process for vaccine distribution, which was first reported by inquirer.com.
Farley said he understood the frustration over the city's partnership with PFC, adding he would submit his resignation if Kenney requested it.
“I have something still to contribute,” Farley said.
Kenney reiterated his support for Farley.
“I think he’s doing a good job,” the mayor said, adding: “There was certainly a mistake made with these guys and they are gone.”
The Kenney administration will roll out six more mass vaccination clinics starting on Feb. 22 that will rotate throughout the city.
