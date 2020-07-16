The Kenney administration backtracked today on evicting an encampment of pro-affordable housing protesters on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway, but questions remain about a similar camp pitched in North Philadelphia.
Renewed negotiations with demonstrators at the parkway encampment halted the city’s planned eviction of the camp, which originally was set for Friday morning, Mayor Jim Kenney said in a released statement.
Yet Kenney did not rule out using police to remove scores of protesters from the camp, saying it was a “last resort” — echoing a phrase the mayor used to describe the use of tear gas against protesters marching on Interstate 676 in June, which he later apologized for.
“We’re postponing the closure because conversations with the group are ongoing and I plan to meet with several camp representatives next week,” Kenney said.
Alex Stewart, an organizer for the parkway camp involved in discussions with the city, said negotiations with the Kenney administration picked up only today. He said city officials' reversal was an acknowledgment that "they're on the wrong side."
"They're not providing the services and the needs [for] the people of this park and they have delayed, due to our support, that brute force is not the answer," said Stewart, an activist with the Workers Revolutionary Collective.
Stewart maintained that protesters will remain at the camp until the city provides permanent, low-income housing using thousands of vacant properties owned by the Philadelphia Housing Authority.
"If we don't come to an agreement, it's because that demand was not met," Stewart said. "Our demand is clear. The city just has to choose to make the right decision."
Kenney’s statement left out any mention of an encampment of about 20 individuals on a vacant lot owned by the Philadelphia Housing Authority in North Philadelphia. That group, separate from the parkway camp, has refused to abide by a city order to vacate by 10 a.m. Friday.
The mayor and city officials are expected to provide additional updates during an unrelated news conference at 1 p.m.
The city's turnaround comes after city officials said negotiations between the parkway organizers and the Kenney administration broke down last week, which resulted in the mayor setting a deadline for protesters to move.
Kenney said outreach teams have worked for the past week to offer support services to those at the camp, which has led to 17 more individuals taking up the city’s offer to be relocated to safe havens, bringing the total number to at least 33.
The city faulted protesters for barring outreach workers from entering the site directly. Outreach workers have provided services around the perimeter and along the parkway. Protesters also declared the camp a no-police zone, which the city has abided by.
“However, the City believes its outreach efforts, which connect individuals with the very services and help they need, would be even more effective if the outreach workers could enter the camp and directly speak with its homeless members,” according to the mayor’s news release.
Liz Hersh, director of the city’s Office of Homeless Services, said in the statement that the city and its partners will continue to provide outreach services to those at the camp.
The Parkway encampment had more than 200 individuals living in upwards of 170 tents and makeshift shelters pitched on the edge of Von Colln Memorial Field, located at the intersection of 22nd Street and the parkway. The protesters set up the James Talib-Dean encampment on the parkway, named after an affordable housing advocate who recently died, on June 7.
The group previously rejected the Kenney administration’s offer of temporary housing in a hotel and shelters, saying they fell short of the group’s demand for long-term, permanently affordable housing.
Protesters have also dismissed offers from the Kenney administration, including a pledge to build a so-called tiny house community, because they did not immediately address the housing crisis.
The parkway protesters' demands also include sanctioning the parkway camp as a self-governing zone; establishing a land trust for permanent low-income housing; an end to “terror tactics against unhoused people,” according to literature posted at the camp.
This is a developing story. Check back with phillytrib.com for updates.
