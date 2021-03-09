The Kenney administration will launch a trio of vaccination clinics next week as the vaccine racial gap persists for African Americans.
The city’s Department of Public Health will open the following mass vaccination clinics:
- Monday in North Philadelphia: Mastery Charter’s Simon Gratz High School, at 1798 W. Hunting Park Ave.
- March 17 in South Philadelphia: Grand Yesha Ballroom, 2308 Snyder Ave., Philadelphia, PA 19146
- March 19 in South Philadelphia: Edward O'Malley Athletic Association, at 144 Moore St.
The administration will also open vaccination sites in the following locations the week of March 21, with a third location to be named:
- Cannstatter Volksfest-Verein German American Club, 9130 Academy Road
- City Facility, 7800 Ogontz Ave.
The health department also will begin offering second doses of COVID-19 vaccines at the trio of mass vaccination sites launched in late February, said Health Commissioner Thomas Farley on Tuesday.
Philadelphia has 134 vaccine provider sites as of Tuesday, which includes all city hospitals, 40 health clinics and 58 pharmacies.
People of color remain under-represented among those who have received a first COVID-19 vaccine.
African-Americans, who are 44% of the city's population, have received 22.9% of the first-vaccine doses administered in Philadelphia. Whites are over-represented, receiving 54% of first-vaccine doses while accounting for 34% of the city’s population.
The same racial gap persists for Hispanics, who have received 4.7% of the vaccines while making up 15% of the population. Asians have received 6.2% of the vaccines and make up nearly 8% of the population.
As of Monday, the city has inoculated approximately 285,000 individuals with a first COVID-19 vaccine dose, Farley said.
Vaccine distribution has nearly doubled in the city over the past two weeks.
Last week, the city’s vaccine providers administered more than 90,000 first and second COVID-19 vaccine doses, Farley said. That compares to the previous week which ended Feb. 28 when approximately 51,300 first and second COVID-19 vaccines were given.
Farley credited the mass vaccination clinic at the Pennsylvania Convention Center, which is run by the Federal Emergency Management Agency, for much of the uptick in vaccine distribution, which has given more than 32,000 since it was launched last week.
Farley said the mass vaccination clinic at the convention center remains limited to those in the current eligibility group — front-line essential workers, individuals 75 years old and older, and those with high-risk medical conditions — and individuals who have signed up on the city’s vaccine interest form.
The health commissioner said officials were “over sampling” eligible people in less vaccinated ZIP codes for vaccines at the convention center. Individuals are being contacted through phone calls and email.
The city is on track to receive approximately 41,000 first-vaccine doses this week. The mass vaccination clinic at the convention center also is expected to receive 42,000 this week.
Case counts rising
COVID-19 case counts are on the rise in Philadelphia.
“This is a period where we need to be careful,” Farley warned, adding: “It’s going in the wrong direction, not necessarily fast but it’s going up.”
The average positive COVID-19 cases per week and positivity rate have ticked up during the past two weeks. Last week, the city averaged 260 per day with a positivity rate of 4.4%, up from the previous week that had an average of 258 cases per day and a positivity rate of 3.5%.
COVID-19 case counts are rising in the surrounding states of Delaware, New York and New Jersey, among others, Farley said.
Twelve virus-related deaths were reported Tuesday, bringing the city to a total of 3,169. Farley said February’s average of 40 to 50 virus-related deaths per week seems to be declining.
On Tuesday, the city logged 330 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases from the previous day, bringing the total case count to 115,997 since March 2020.
Recovery program aims to buoy up hospitality industry
A $17-million grant program to help businesses in the hospitality industry will begin taking applications next week.
The COVID-19 Hospitality Industry Recovery Program is expected to offer those business owners grants ranging between $5,000 and $50,000 to help offset revenue losses and pay operating expenses.
The Kenney administration partnered with Philadelphia Industrial Development Corp. (PIDC) to distribute the funding, which is part of a $145 million state program.
In a released statement, Kenney said the coronavirus pandemic has not affected all businesses equally.
“Businesses in the hospitality industry have been among the hardest hit, and thanks to this new funding from the Commonwealth, we’ll be able to provide needed support to this industry that plays a critical role in Philadelphia’s economy,” Kenney said.
To be eligible for the program, a business must be physically located in Philadelphia, in operation as of Feb. 15, 2020, and have fewer than 300 full-time employees, among other criteria. Documentation of revenue losses is also required.
The online application will remain open between 11 a.m. on Monday and April 5 at pidcphila.com/chirp.
Applications will be reviewed April 5 and awarded on eligibility and other requirements.
