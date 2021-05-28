The Kenney administration will drop nearly all of its coronavirus pandemic restrictions on Wednesday, but the indoor mask mandate will remain in place.
Low COVID-19 case counts combined with a positivity rate below 3% has led the Kenney administration to nix most restrictions more than a week ahead of schedule, according to a news release.
The city’s Safer-at-Home Restrictions that will be dropped include density limits, maximum capacity limits and distancing rules.
The indoor mask mandate and the 11 p.m. last call for dining orders will remain in effect. The city’s Department of Public Health may lift those remaining restrictions on June 11, depending on the state of the pandemic in the city.
“As more Philadelphians get vaccinated, COVID cases in Philadelphia have continued to drop, and positivity and hospitalizations remain low,” said acting Health Commissioner Dr. Cheryl Bettigole.
“These are encouraging signs that vaccination is truly turning the tide in Philadelphia,” she added. “We still have work to do to reach all Philadelphians, but we also want people to celebrate the good parts of life that we get back by getting vaccinated.”
After the city’s announcement Friday, the Phillies announced that seating at Citizens Bank Park will be increased to 100% capacity starting June 4, the club’s next home series, the Associated Press reported.
The state will lift COVID-19 restrictions on gatherings, restaurants and businesses on Monday. However, the face mask requirement will remain in effect.
Jabari Jones, president of the West Philadelphia Corridor Collaborative, said dropping restrictions sooner than expected was a “good sign” for businesses but voiced concerns about maintaining the 11 p.m. curfew for dining and alcohol orders in Philadelphia when the state was dropping its curfew limit.
Jones said the Kenney administration was doing a “disservice for the businesses that are here” by keeping the dining curfew in effect at a time when vaccinated people are itching to spend time outside and in bars and restaurants.
“You’re pushing people in the city that want to stay out later than 11 o’clock [p.m.] to leave the city and go either to Jersey or somewhere in the suburbs,” said Jones, whose represents the largest business association in West Philadelphia with approximately 2,000 members.
Regina Hairston, president of the African American Chamber of Commerce, said lifting the COVID-19 restrictions will give Black-owned businesses a “fighting chance to recover and rebuild what was lost in COVID-19.”
“Black businesses have been disproportionately impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic,” Hairston said. “Many were forced to close while others are still struggling to remain open.”
