The Kenney administration will announce new novel coronavirus restrictions today.
City officials will reveal the new restrictions at a 1 p.m. news conference.
James Garrow, a spokesman for the city's Department of Public Health declined to confirm media reports about the restrictions this morning.
Positive COVID-19 cases, which is the disease caused by the coronavirus, have been trending upwards for weeks.
Philadelphia logged 1,158 new positive COVID-19 cases on Friday, bringing the total number of cases to 52,043 since March.
New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy imposed new capacity limits on indoor dining and outdoor gatherings starting today.
This is a developing story. Check back with phillytrib.com for updates.
