Few people travel on North Broad Street in view of City Hall in Philadelphia, Wednesday, March 25, 2020. Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney is issuing a stay-at-home order to the nation's sixth most-populated city to keep its 1.6 million people from leaving home, due to the coronavirus except to get food, seek medical attention, exercise outdoors, go to a job classified as essential or other errands that involve personal and public safety.

The Kenney administration will announce new novel coronavirus restrictions today. 

City officials will reveal the new restrictions at a 1 p.m. news conference. 

James Garrow, a spokesman for the city's Department of Public Health declined to confirm media reports about the restrictions this morning. 

Positive COVID-19 cases, which is the disease caused by the coronavirus, have been trending upwards for weeks. 

Philadelphia logged 1,158 new positive COVID-19 cases on Friday, bringing the total number of cases to 52,043 since March. 

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy imposed new capacity limits on indoor dining and outdoor gatherings starting today.

This is a developing story. Check back with phillytrib.com for updates. 

