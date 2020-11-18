The Kenney administration is angling for major changes to the police disciplinary process and a series of other proposals in the upcoming police union contract.
Yet the administration’s chances of securing its proposals in the police contract face immense challenges from the powerful police union and protections for unions at the state level.
On Wednesday Kenney administration officials laid out their top priorities they will pursue in the upcoming collective bargaining negotiations with the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 5, which is expected to kick off by year’s end. The police union’s contract ends in August.
Richard Lazer, the city’s deputy mayor of labor, said the Kenney administration’s proposals will focus on five areas: Police discipline, residency requirements, transfers, using more civilian employees, and the grievance process.
The Kenney administration has sought similar proposals in the past with no success but officials will “push extremely hard” during this round of negotiations, which will be decided by an arbitrator, Lazer said.
Lazer added that the city would need complementary changes to protections for police unions at the state level, especially concerning the police disciplinary process.
“It’s not one or the other, it has to be both,” Lazar said about seeking changes at the local and state levels.
The public airing of the Kenney administration’s police contract proposals marked a first for the city following the passage of legislation earlier this year mandating the hearing. Past union negotiations have been hashed out behind closed doors.
The police union sued the city last month in Philadelphia Common Pleas Court challenging the legislation requiring the hearing.
The hourslong hearing included testimony from dozens of community and religious leaders, activists, and residents.
The police union declined to attend the hearing.
FOP Lodge 5 President John McNesby said in a released statement: “We don’t bargain or negotiate in public. It’s business as usual for us on the contract front.”
The Kenney administration intends to pursue the following proposals in the police contract negotiations:
- Restore residency requirements for new hires;
- Allow the police commissioner to transfer officers without restrictions;
- Expand the department’s ability to use civilians, such as for public safety officers and to conduct investigations;
- Expand existing pool of arbitrators; and
- Restrict back pay awards.
Among the most significant proposals from the Kenney administration is to prohibit arbitrators from changing the disciplinary actions handed down from the police commissioner if the officer is found to have committed misconduct.
The state law currently governing police contracts, Act 111, imposes binding arbitration on discipline proceedings but prevents police from striking, among other things. The 1960s-era law has been used to overturn disciplinary actions and dismissals through arbitration, even when officers are found guilty of misconduct and abuse. The state law has not been changed in five decades.
While the city could pursue modifications to the disciplinary process in the collective bargaining agreement for Philadelphia officers, state officials would have to approve of the changes, said Monica Marchetti-Brock, director of the city’s Office of Labor Relation, who was testifying beside Lazer.
State Rep. Donna Bullock, D-195, said during the hearing she intended to introduce legislation to change Act 111 in the state House of Representatives in the upcoming session that begins in January.
The bill would allow for a limited appeals process to an arbitrator’s decision, increase the pool of arbitrators, and allow for hearings on union contract proposals statewide, among other things.
Bullock said the current collective bargaining process for police unions lacked transparency and accountability.
“The contract and arbitration process has been found to handcuff our police commissioners,” Bullock said.
However, the success of the state legislation seems unlikely in the Republican-controlled state House of Representatives and Senate, which has not taken up similar police reforms in the past.
Council President Darrell Clarke called for the Kenney administration to include city legislators in the drafting of future proposals for the police contract negotiations.
“It probably makes a lot of sense to include … a perspective from council members,” Clarke said.
Councilwoman Cherelle Parker pressed administration officials to seek more diversity in the pool of arbitrators who make binding decisions on contract disputes and disciplinary challenges.
At-large Councilwoman Helen Gym said the police department’s disciplinary system fails to deter misconduct, which erodes the public’s trust in the department.
“It is long past time for the city and the Fraternal Order of Police to act together and take basic, common sense steps that protect all of us and prevent serious abuses and misconducts from continuing,” Gym said.
