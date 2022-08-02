The U.S. Department of Justice has settled charges against the city's transit police department alleging job discrimination, threats and assaults, with an agreement to pay $496,000 in damages to three police officers.
The agreement must be approved by the court.
“All transit officers deserve to go to work each day without fear of harassment and retaliation from their supervisors and colleagues,” said Kristen Clarke, assistant attorney general in the civil rights division. “This settlement sends a clear message that the department stands ready to protect employees who are subject to racial harassment and a hostile work environment, particularly in law enforcement agencies dedicated to serving the public.”
According to the complaint filed in federal court Monday, against the Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority, police officers Jon Randolph, Nathan D’Ettore and Anthony Lederer were subjected to a hostile work environment that included threats and assaults by their supervisor Bryan McCauley, who also subjected them to racial slurs and derogatory comments about Black people and Muslims. McCauley is no longer employed at the police department.
On several occasions, McCauley pointed a loaded firearm at the men, along with a live taser and threw several objections at them, including a chair, he threatened to stab Lederer and D'Ettore with a knife; and kicked and stabbed D'Ettore with a object drawing blood, according to the compliant.
Many times, McCauley told racist jokes and made derogatory and racist comments about Black people in front of all three men and several other Black employees, the complaint alleged.
According to the complaint, McCauley called persons the n-word, and showed videos at work of the ISIS terrorist group beheading people and made derogatory statements about Muslims and their garb.
Then when they filed complaints in with the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission in 2019 and 2020, the men alleged their managers harassed them. The complaint also alleged that SEPTA Police Chief Thomas J. Nestel III, retaliated against them with threats of investigation and lie detector tests. These actions are violations of Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 that prohibits employment discrimination on the basis of race, color, national origin, sex and religion, according to the complaint. The law also prohibits retaliation against employees who allege discrimination.
Randolph, who is Black and a Muslim, was hired in 2016. D’Ettore and Lederer are white. All three men were part of a special investigative unit.
After the EEOC failed to come to agreement to resolve the complaints with SEPTA, it turned the case over to the U.S. Justice Department.
Last month, Nestel abruptly retired after about a decade on the job. He managed more than 200 police officers who patrol the SEPTA transit system. Charles Lawson, Nestel’s second-in-command, is now interim SEPTA police chief.
In addition, the consent agreement requires SEPTA to design and implement anti-discrimination and retaliation training to all of its employees.
SEPTA also agreed to halt all discriminatory and racist employment practices and cease retaliation against any employees who file complaints against such behavior.
