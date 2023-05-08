Protesters

Police line up protesters after tear gas was used on I-676 in Philadelphia. — WHYY Photo/Emma Lee

PHILADELPHIA — A jury is to resume deliberations Monday with only 11 members in the trial of a former Philadelphia police officer seen on video lowering the face covering of at least one protester before dousing a group with pepper spray as they knelt on a city interstate during a summer 2020 demonstration.

Officials say one juror in the trial of ex-SWAT officer Richard Paul Nicoletti was dismissed Friday afternoon and two alternates were unavailable for medical reasons. Prosecutors and defense attorneys then agreed to move on with an 11 member panel. Jurors earlier told the judge they were at an impasse but were urged to keep working.

The Associated Press

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.