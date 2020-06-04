The city will enter the "yellow phase" of reopening on Friday.
“Based on the metrics that we announced last week, I am cautiously recommending that Philadelphia begin to restart the economy using a phased, slow plan,” said Health Commissioner Dr. Thomas Farley in a written statement.
“It's imperative that Philadelphians continue to follow the guidance that has reduced the number of new cases to a level we haven't seen in months: stay at home if you can, wear a mask whenever you'll be around others, stay 6 feet away from others, and wash your hands often.”
Certain businesses are allowed to reopen in the "yellow phase." They include:
- Restaurants (including food trucks and walk-up ordering; no dine-in service; no outdoor dining until June 12)
- Retail businesses (curbside and delivery are strongly encouraged)
- Child care centers
- Outdoor youth day camps and recreation
- Outdoor parks-related amenities
- Office-based businesses (telework still required whenever feasible)
- Consumer banking
- Automobile sales
- Real estate activities
- Manufacturing
- Warehouse operations
City offices reopening
City offices will reopen in phases, with public-facing city offices reopening first, on Monday, June 8.
Cases
City health officials on Thursday announced 121 additional confirmed cases of novel coronavirus infection in Philadelphia, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the city to 23,281 since the start of the outbreak here.
One inmate in the city's jails has tested positive for the novel coronavirus.
City health officials confirmed 70 new deaths from coronavirus-related illness in the city, bringing the total number of people in the city who have died to 1,394. Approximately 53% of the people who have died were residents of long-term care facilities.
Officials encourage protesters to get tested
City health officials are concerned that residents who participated in rallies for Black Lives Matter and protests of the killing of George Floyd could have been exposed to the novel coronavirus.
Many of the demonstrations had hundreds — even thousands — of participants, and they frequently stood closer together than 6 feet.
The city Department of Public Health advises that anyone who was at or near a protest self-quarantine for 14 days; monitor their personal health for fever, cough or shortness of breath; wear a mask and practice social distancing if they have to go out; and get tested for the novel coronavirus seven days after the event.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.