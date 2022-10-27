Demonstrators converged on the Juanita Kidd Stout Center for Criminal Justice at Filbert and 13th streets Wednesday to show support for Mumia Abu-Jamal.
A Philadelphia judge said she intends to dismiss a request for a new trial made by Abu-Jamal's legal team. Supporters of Abu-Jamal rallied outside the Criminal Justice Center before and during the hearing for the 68-year-old convicted cop killer.
"This is long overdue to see our brother Mumia come home. He's been in there longer than I've been alive. You know, so to know that all of the evidence points in a different direction, outside of had his guilt, yes, time to bring him home. So it is time to give him a new case," supporter Rafael Outland said.
Abu-Jamal was convicted for the fatal shooting of Philadelphia Police officer Daniel Faulkner in 1981.
Several appeals over the years to overturn Abu-Jamal's conviction have failed.
His defense team said new evidence from 2018 shows the district attorney's office withheld evidence during trial.
His supporters said that new evidence shows that the prosecution’s witness, Robert Chobert, expected to receive something from the state in exchange for his testimony. They also said that there is additional evidence that the District Attorney’s Office made significant efforts to monitor and direct outstanding prostitution charges against witness Cynthia White with the goal of making life easier for her in exchange for her false testimony against Abu-Jamal.
Abu-Jamal is represented by Judith Ritter, Bret Grote (Abolitionist Law Center) and Sam Spital, the latter for the NAACP Legal Defense Fund. The state is represented by Tracey Kavanagh for District Attorney Larry Krasner’s office.
During his incarceration Abu-Jamal has had some health issues. He had double bypass surgery in March 2020, renal failure in 2017, after-effects of COVID-19 and hepatitis C.
