Joyce Abbott had a passion for teaching, but it wasn’t until she attended Cheyney University that she began the journey to becoming the educator she wanted to be.
Abbott, the inspiration behind the Emmy Award-winning ABC sitcom, “Abbott Elementary” returned to her alma mater recently for a discussion on education with Cheyney coordinator of assessment and continuous improvement Carolyn Hall.
“Abbott Elementary” is the creation of Quinta Brunson, who was one of Abbott’s sixth-grade students in 2000-2001 at Andrew Hamilton School in West Philadelphia.
“One of your students thought enough of you to make the show your namesake,” Hall said in welcoming Abbott back to Cheyney’s campus. “For that to happen is very much a testament for what sort of educator you must be.”
During the event, Abbott spoke at length about the importance of education and her perspective on public education as it relates to perseverance and overcoming obstacles.
“You have to be prepared to go above and beyond in order to be an effective teacher,” Abbott said. “You have to give up your own time and build relationships with the parents. I’ve visited homes in my efforts to understand my students.”
As an educator in the School District of Philadelphia for 26 years, she spent a year at Shaw Middle School and 25 years at Andrew Hamilton School before retiring. In 2004, 2005, and 2007 she was listed in the Who’s Who Among America’s Finest Teachers.
Throughout her career, Abbott took the time to teach children the basics like treating people with respect and speaking correctly. At times, she bought groceries for the families of her students, paid to have their lights turned back on or sat with students in the hospital.
She said her journey involved many long days and nights as well as enduring different attitudes and conflicts with adults. However, she always kept her focus on her students.
“As with any occupation, particularly education, every day is not easy,” Abbott said. “When your purpose is the students that you serve, you cannot please everyone. Your vision is toward the students you’re entrusted to.
“I had to keep my eye on the students I served,” she said. “It’s not easy. I’m not going to tell you I didn’t have tears, that it wasn’t rough. I went above and beyond because in some cases I was their only hope.
“I did whatever I could do to give them some glimmer of hope for some level of success in their life,” she added. “When I was in the classroom, people would say ‘they can’t speak in complete sentences; they can’t write.’ Don’t say what they can never do. They can and they will. That’s perseverance.”
Abbott also shared the obstacles she overcame as an educator. There were times where she was cursed out by students. She had desks thrown at her, but never in her career did she have a student suspended.
“Some of my students acted out, but I knew there had to be a reason why,” Abbott said. “When I could see everything they had going against them, it would bring me to tears, but also made me want to work harder.
“A lot of them came from homes and environments where college, trade school or high school isn’t a goal,” she added. “I had to ensure the students were successful. Even if they weren’t interested in going to college, I made sure they went to a top high school. You have to understand the population you serve.”
Abbott said that more work needs to be done in schools today to prepare students for higher education.
“We still have people who can’t read and write,” she said. “We need people in schools who really care. College is the last door of opportunity for many of our people. Education is something no one can take away from you.”
Abbott served a decade in the U.S. Army, which included a 10-month tour in the Persian Gulf War while she had a 3-year-old daughter back home. Abbott, who earned the rank of staff sergeant, said her strength for teaching was rooted in her military experience.
“That separation from my daughter was difficult for me, but as a leader I couldn’t show that,” Abbott said. “I had soldiers under me. I had to stay strong.”
A native of West Philadelphia, Abbott is a graduate of Overbrook High School. She has a bachelor’s of science degree in business and economics from the University of Maryland Eastern Shore and a master’s of education degree from Cheyney University.
Abbott said she attributes her success as an educator to the small classes, student collaboration and strong professors at Cheyney.
“I went to Cheyney University because they were known for producing some of the best teachers,” Abbott said. “My graduate program was phenomenal and my professors wanted to see you succeed. The foundation they gave me helped me become the best educator I could be for my students.”
Abbott said she would tell future educators to “believe in yourself and make a difference in students’ lives.”
“Every day is a new day, but you really have to believe in yourself,” Abbott said. “Stay clear of your vision and remember why you’re doing what you’re doing, which is the success of your students.
“Don’t let anyone or anything come in between you and that vision,” she added. “Lastly, never give up even in the face of adversity. These students are counting on you.”
