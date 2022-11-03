City Councilmember Kenyatta Johnson returned to the city’s legislative body Thursday after being acquitted of federal bribery charges against him and his wife, Dawn Chavous and two other defendants.
Several of his colleagues congratulated and welcomed him back.
“It feels pretty good to be here in person and most importantly it gives me the opportunity to get back to the business of improving the quality of life for the constituents that I represent in the 2nd Councilmatic District,” Johnson said. “My wife is doing pretty good obviously to go through what we have gone through in the last several years, there is relief and most importantly joy at the same time. I am happy to be back in Council and working to make sure we have a city of peace not guns.”
Johnson represents parts of Center City, South and Southwest Philadelphia.
A jury found the couple and two co-defendants, former Universal Companies executives Abdur Rahim Islam and Shahied Dawan not guilty of a bribery scheme after five days of deliberations marred by the unexplained removal and replacement of a juror by U.S. District Judge Gerald A. McHugh hours before the acquittal.
Universal, a real estate developer and charter school operator was founded by famed song writer/producer Kenny Gamble, who co-founded the iconic Philadelphia International Records.
U.S. prosecutors alleged that Islam and Dawan gave Chavous a consulting contract in exchange for the Council member’s help with two official acts, one related to the former Royal Theater on South Street and the other involving two parcels of land on Bainbridge Street.
But defense attorneys said that the six-year investigation failed to turn up any witnesses, emails, telephone calls or any proof of unlawful acts.
All four were charged with honest services and wire fraud and plead and faced up to 20 years in prison.
“We are extremely grateful for the jury for seeing what I’ve known for a long time. Kenyatta Johnson did nothing wrong and he did not deserve to be prosecuted,” said Patrick J. Egan, a lawyer at Fox Rothschild, who represented Johnson. “I am very thankful for the opportunity to represent such a fine person and someone who cares deeply about the people in Philadelphia who are mostly forgotten. I am glad that Dawn and Kenyatta can go back to their lives and take care of their young family and live in peace.”
Barry Gross, a lawyer at Faegre Drinker, attorney for Dawn Chavous, praised Johnson family members and the many supporters who visited court during the trial.
“We are very, very pleased with the verdict. I want to thank the jury for its due diligence and for seeing that there was nothing there,” Gross said. “We are very, very happy that Ms. Chavous and Johnson can go home and continue raising their two young sons. There was tremendous support from the community every day in that court room.”
The first trial in April ended in a mistrial being declared after four days of deliberations left the jury hopelessly deadlocked.
***
Meanwhile, in other Council business, the body passed a resolution honoring the Champion of the Week, the Imhotep Institute Charter High School science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) students and faculty for their work in giving 3D-printed water filters to residents of Jackson, Miss.
In October, The Philadelphia Tribune reported that Imhotep STEM students designed, manufactured and tested 3D-printed water filters to address the ongoing water crisis in Jackson.
The students then traveled to the Southern city and donated the filters and 3D-printers to a group of students in Jackson and taught them how to make their own filters.
Musa Wilson, a STEM student at Imhotep, who worked on the project said it proves to other young people that you can be cool without picking up a gun or engaging in violence.
“This is the change that young people are working on,” Wilson said. “We are determined to help anyone that we can.”
