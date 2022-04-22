Just two days after a federal judge declared a mistrial in the bribery trial of City Councilmember Kenyatta Johnson and his wife Dawn Chavous, he was back to work in City Council on Thursday.
“During the trial, the Councilman never stopped working for the residents of the 2nd District,” said Vincent Thompson, communications director for Johnson’s office. “Our office remained open and working on constituent services.”
Johnson would call his staffers several times a day for updates on office business, during trial, Thompson said.
“I want to thank all of my family, friends and supporters for praying for us and showing your support during this very stressful time,” Johnson said after leaving the courtroom Tuesday. “I will continue my job of fighting for the residents of the 2nd Councilmanic District.”
A three-term City Council member, Johnson represents parts of Center City, South and Southwest Philadelphia, which includes Philadelphia International Airport, the ports and the Philadelphia Naval Shipyard.
Albert Littlepage, president of the Point Breeze Community Development Coalition, one of dozens of supporters who attended the trial, described Johnson as a man of character. Others who attended were former Council member and longtime ward leader Janie Blackwell, Ryan Boyer, leader of the Laborers District Council and the business manager of the Building Trades Council and several ministers, including Bishop James Darrell Robinson, of Yesha Ministries Worship Center.
“We were praying for a not guilty verdict. We’ll take the mistrial, but hope that the prosecution sees that there wasn’t value in the case that they presented,” Littlepage said. “We hope that they don’t retry the Johnsons. In my interactions with him, I’ve never seen him do anything that raised any questions. He has always allowed the community to have a voice in what was being developed in our community. He was always in favor of the community and I respect that and I support that. I am just prayerful and hopeful that the Johnsons can go on and live their lives and go on and raise their children and continue to lead the 2nd Councilmanic District.”
U.S. District Judge Gerald A. McHugh declared a mistrial on Tuesday after he and all of the lawyers in the case had a private meeting with the jury’s foreman. The foreman said that the 12-person, mostly white jury was deadlocked and unable to reach a verdict, after deliberating for 25 hours over a four-day period. It was the third time that the jury sent word to McHugh stating the same thing.
U.S. prosecutors Mark Dubnoff and Eric Gibson left the courthouse without making any comments to reporters.
Jennifer Crandall, a spokeswoman for the U.S. Attorney said Tuesday, the government was committed to a retrial. As of Thursday, there was no schedule for the retrial of Johnson, Chavous and their co-defendants Abdur Rahim Islam and Shahied Dawan, both former executives of Universal Companies, a nonprofit charter school operator and real estate developer. All four were charged with two counts each of honest services wire fraud.
Islam and Dawan were scheduled to go on a separate trial once this case was completed, but the mistrial has altered that schedule also. Dawan is represented by Thomas Fitzpatrick. Islam is represented by David Laigaie.
The prosecutors had alleged that a $3,500 a month consulting contract awarded to Chavous, 42, the wife of Johnson and , was actually a bribe by Islam and Dawan, for two official acts that Johnson did on behalf of Universal. Based in south Philadelphia, the company is headed by Kenneth Gamble, the well-known songwriter and co-founder of the iconic Philadelphia International Records that created a string of hits by The O’Jays, Teddy Pendergrass and McFadden and Whitehead in the 1970s and 1980s.
Barry Gross, attorney for Chavous, said just because the government said that it is committed to retry, doesn’t mean it will happen.
A former federal prosecutor himself, Gross should know. In fact, Gross headed the organized crime strike force for the U.S. Attorney’s office in Philadelphia in the 1980s and convicted several reputed mob bosses.
“A lot of times there is further discussion by people involved in the office,” Gross said. “Once they make that decision, Councilman Johnson’s lawyer, myself and probably lawyers for Mr. Islam and Mr. Dawan will ask to speak to the decision-makers at the U.S. Attorney’s office to try and convince them that it doesn’t make any sense to go forward for a lot of reasons. It would be an injustice to go forward.”
“It’s very much a multi-step process,” he said. “It’s going to take a while to sort out. The prosecutors are going to say they are going forward.”
Gross and Patrick Egan, the lawyer for Johnson issued a statement Tuesday, that said in part:
“We are gratified that some of the jurors appear to recognize the government did not introduce a single piece of hard evidence that either the Councilmember or Ms. Chavous did something wrong — not a single email, text, memo, taped call or witness detailing the bribery the government alleges occurred. Despite investigating Councilmember Johnson and Ms. Chavous for six years and conducting more than 150 interviews, bringing three dozen people before the grand jury and collecting and analyzing more than two million documents, there is no evidence and both are innocent of the government’s charges.”
Blane Stoddart, CEO of BFW Group LLC, a construction management firm in the Navy Yard, said, “This case reeks of abuse and injustice.”
