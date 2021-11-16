The convicted union boss, John "Johnny Doc" Dougherty, who has long been the most powerful labor leader in southeastern Pennsylvania, resigned from his position at the electrical union he has led for three decades.
Dougherty, 61, of South Philadelphia, resigned as business manager of International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 98, effective immediately, at union meeting Monday night.
Dougherty and Philadelphia Councilman Bobby Henon, 52, of Northeast Philadelphia, were convicted of numerous counts of public corruption-related crimes on Monday following a monthlong federal trial in Center City. A jury found Dougherty guilty of eight counts and Henon guilty of 10 counts. They face as much as 20 years in prison on the most serious offenses.
