The Philadelphia Bar Association held their summer quarterly Thursday night, honoring “inspirational trailblazers” in their company, including the new United States Attorney for the Eastern District and a former Commonwealth Judge that celebrated a historic birthday.
The Bar Association is one of the city’s oldest professional groups, founded in 1802, to support the many lawyers who work in Philadelphia. The quarterly awards and celebrations are marquee events on their calendar.
Hon. Jacqueline C. Romero, the newly sworn-in United States Attorney for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania received the 2023 Justice Sonia Sotomayor Award, recognizing significant contributions towards promoting full and equal participation and inclusion by all attorneys in Philadelphia’s legal community. With the recent Supreme Court decisions weighing heavily on those gathered, Romero discussed why it is important to fight for the underserved and bring as many diverse voices to the table.
“Inclusivity means earning the public trust, because if we look like them, we now have the cultural confidence to represent their issues properly,” she said in her acceptance speech. “It means more role models for little kids like myself to gain inspiration, too. For all those reasons, this award means nothing if I don’t make something of it.”
Keynote speaker Prof. JoAnne A. Epps further delved into the ramifications of the decisions that struck down affirmative action in college admissions and seemingly re-opened a door for public businesses to refuse service to protected classes. In a conversation moderated by Danielle Banks, partner at Stradley Ronon and the Association’s 2023 diversity chair, the longtime dean of Temple Law that became the school’s Acting President earlier this year, offered a more comprehensive vision on what diversity means in higher education. She noted the Students for Fair Admissions v. Harvard decision likely will be reflected more in the distribution of scholarships at a school that is welcoming 56 percent students of color for the Fall 2023 semester.
“We understand that the diversity of thought and people is important to an educational experience,” Epps said. “It’s not that you need a certain number of people who look like this, it’s that you need people to say, ‘Really? I never thought about it this way. I never looked at it that way’, and that produces, especially in law schools, people that are making better lawyers who are asking questions that are broader than anything they’re going to be given from their individual background.”
She directly challenged the opinion of Justice Clarence Thomas, who claimed diversity did not improve test scores, by noting how standardized tests did not provide a fair assessment of acumen because it covered topics that were not known as well by students of color. She specifically mentioned not understanding a question on lemon laws because she did not know what that meant in terms of handling defective cars.
The questioning included opinions of the future of education. Epps (of her own opinion, which she disclosed) believed that undergraduate degrees would shift towards three years of schooling if students went year-round. While law schools would likely still need three years, she suggested the final year would be geared towards clinicals and practical applications. Epps insisted that liberal arts education still mattered as much as STEM and other job-training degrees.
Epps described trailblazers as “people who charted a course that others could follow.” During Thursday night’s event, the Bar Association honored former Commonwealth Court and Philadelphia Court of Common Pleas Judge Roger W. Williams, who served in the Tuskegee Airmen in World War II before joining the bar. Judge Williams worked at the firm led by Judge A. Leon Higginbotham, to whose legacy the summer event is dedicated, before becoming a historic judge in the city and state. The Bar Association honored Judge Williams a week after his 100th birthday.
Also, 18 students from six local law schools were recognized with the 2023 Eve Biskind Klothen Pro Bono Distinction award, recognizing outstanding public service efforts during their law school studies.
