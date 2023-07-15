JoAnne A. Epps ready to lead temple as acting president

Temple University’s Acting President JoAnne A. Epps

— PHOTO COURTESY OF TEMPLE UNIVERSITY/RYAN S. BRANDENBERG

 Ryan S. Brandenberg

The Philadelphia Bar Association held their summer quarterly Thursday night, honoring “inspirational trailblazers” in their company, including the new United States Attorney for the Eastern District and a former Commonwealth Judge that celebrated a historic birthday.

The Bar Association is one of the city’s oldest professional groups, founded in 1802, to support the many lawyers who work in Philadelphia. The quarterly awards and celebrations are marquee events on their calendar.

