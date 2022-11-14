Supermarket owner Jeff Brown is set to announce his intention to run in the 2023 mayoral election later this week.
Brown, who has long been linked to the upcoming mayoral race, will be holding a news conference at First District Plaza on Wednesday where he is expected to announce his candidacy.
Per the news release, Brown will be joined by “Community and Civic Leaders” as well as “Labor Leaders” and “Faith Leaders” at his announcement.
Brown is set to become the first nongovernment-affiliated contender to join what is expected to become a contentious mayoral contest.
Brown is the CEO/president of Brown’s Super Stores, as well as the owner of a number of ShopRite and Fresh Grocer stores throughout Philadelphia.
Brown had previously made political waves during Mayor Jim Kenney’s first term, when he spoke out in opposition to the administration’s soda tax. He has since become relatively outspoken on social media, often offering his perspective on current events and public issues.
Brown is expected to have deep pockets for his potential run with his current business holdings. In addition, Billy Penn reports that a political action committee with ties to Brown, Philly Progress PAC, accrued $934,000 last year, although the group has so far denied any involvement with Brown’s campaign.
Kyle Anderson, a member of the communications team for Brown’s campaign, said he believes that Brown has a “really critical, urgent vision for the city of Philadelphia and one that is desperately needed.”
“It is about being respectful and responsive to the people of Philadelphia. It's about delivering quality services that the people of Philadelphia deserve. It's about ensuring public safety and addressing the issue of gun violence, which is running rampant in the city of Philadelphia. And it's about fresh ideas that have seemed to have eluded the political establishment over the last several years,” said Anderson.
Anderson added that in his opinion, Brown has the ability to bring a fresh perspective “that has not necessarily been mired in traditional government positions and roles” to the mayoral race.
“I think he brings a history of success in running large organizations, but then also in the work he's done around incubating minority businesses, and the work he's done working with local organizations to support ex-offenders and help them develop the skills and support them as they sort of reintegrate to society,” said Anderson. “I think he brings an awareness and sensitivity to the challenges that face our people in neighborhoods and communities across Philadelphia. I think he brings a degree of compassion and empathy that may be lacking in the political discourse. And I think he brings a history of being a problem solver and somebody who sort of cuts through the nonsense, focused on solutions.”
Some of the other candidates who have already announced their intent to join the 2023 mayoral race include former Councilmembers Cherelle Parker, Derek Green and Maria Quiñones Sánchez and former City Controller Rebecca Rhynhart. Former Councilmember Allan Domb also resigned his seat and is expected to make a bid despite not making an official announcement as of yet.
The upcoming mayoral race has led to substantial turnover on the City Council as all of the above-mentioned candidates have recently resigned in order to make mayoral bids. These resignations are a result of the Philadelphia Home Rule Charter, which states: “No officer or employee of the City, except elected officers running for re-election, shall be a candidate for nomination or election to any public office unless he shall have first resigned from his then office or employment.”
Brown, on the other hand, is free to push forward with his mayoral campaign whilst also continuing to act in his supermarket leadership positions.
According to Anderson, the next steps for Brown include a deep dive into Philadelphia’s local communities and finding ways to address the needs of community members.
“He's going to reach out to every community in every neighborhood across the city. He's going to listen, and he's going to talk about what his vision is, … but more importantly, (it’s) to understand to an even greater degree what the needs of the people of Philadelphia are so that as he moves forward, he can help build a plan that's designed to address those needs. … It's obvious that business as usual is not working. If it were working, we wouldn't have record gun violence and schools that are crumbling and a city that in many instances can't provide basic services and help ensure basic quality of life. So he believes that a new perspective when that's not just business as usual is the answer, and he's going to continue to work with folks in the community and help advance that vision,” said Anderson.
