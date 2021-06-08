Jason Wingard, Ph.D., has been named the first African American president of Temple University.
The historic appointment was announced Tuesday afternoon after a former vote by the university’s Board of Trustees.
Wingard is dean emeritus and professor of Human Capital Management at the Columbia University School of Professional Studies (SPS). He is also founder and chairman of The Education Board, Inc., a boutique management consulting firm specializing in executive coaching and corporate training.
Wingard will succeed Temple President Richard M. Englert, who is retiring after a 45-year career with the institution.
Prior to Columbia, Wingard served as managing director and chief learning officer at Goldman Sachs where he oversaw the acclaimed Pine Street Leadership Development Group and Goldman Sachs University.
He previously served as Vice Dean of the Wharton School, University of Pennsylvania, where he led the Division of Executive Education. Wingard also served as senior vice president of ePals, Inc. and president & CEO of the ePals Foundation.
Wingard holds a bachelor’s degree in sociology (organizational behavior and social psychology), with honors, from Stanford University where he was a member of the varsity football and track teams. He also holds a master’s degree in education (professional development) from Emory University, a EdM in technology in education from Harvard University, and a Ph.D. in education, culture and society from the University of Pennsylvania.
