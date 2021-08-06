Friday marked Jamaican Independence Day 2021, the day when Jamaica became an independent nation and a member of the British Commonwealth.
Today, Jamaicans all over the world — including Philadelphia — celebrate the country’s independence.
Current Prime Minister Andrew Holness shared his thoughts on the day on Twitter, saying:
“I urge every Jamaican to reflect on the true meaning of independence and to celebrate in a responsible way. Happy Independence Day Jamaica! May God bless you and bless Jamaica, land we love.”
