Ernest Grant, Ph.D., is thinking positively about nursing. As the 36th president of the American Nurses Association (ANA), the nation’s largest nurses organization representing the interests of the nation’s 4 million registered nurses, he’s ecstatic about how his profession is doing.
“I feel great and the organization is doing great,” said Grant, who was in Philadelphia to help welcome 11,500 nurses this week for the 2022 National Magnet Conference and the ANCC (American Nurses Credentialing Center) Pathway to Excellence Conference at the Pennsylvania Convention Center. The event, which ends Saturday, began on Thursday with more than 300 people registered from other countries.
“We’re just coming out of COVID,” said Grant. “We’ve overcome a period that was very rough on our nurses. They came through it all and this was a celebration of that. We had a lot to be thankful for and this gave us an opportunity to do that in a very safe way.”
The Pathway to Excellence Conference also enabled the group to identify and help victims of human trafficking as well as taking an innovative approach to health equity. The conference also tackled improving maternal health outcomes and tackling social justice in nursing.
“We’ve got a few things that we’d like to get to,” said Grant, who is in his second and final term as president of the ANA. “We have a very strong group of men and women who are doing their best to keep us going. They are doing a great job of dealing with the problems on their job and problems at home. It can be rough but they’re handling a lot.
“One of things that we’d like to do is handle personal time. We keep telling them to find opportunities to take care of themselves. I know its difficult but we’ve been dealing with burnout and retirement. It hasn’t been easy.”
With more than 40 years in nursing, Grant has become highly recognized. A native of Chapel Hill, N.C., is an internationally recognized burn-care and fire-safety expert. He previously served as the burn outreach coordinator for the North Carolina Jaycee Burn Center at University of North Carolina (UNC) Hospitals in Chapel Hill. In this role, Grant oversaw burn education for physicians, nurses, and other allied health care personnel and ran the center’s nationally acclaimed burn prevention program, which promotes safety and works to reduce burn-related injuries through public education and the legislative process. Grant also serves as adjunct faculty for the UNC-Chapel Hill School of Nursing, where he works with undergraduate and graduate nursing students in the classroom and clinical settings.
Grant is frequently sought out for his expertise as a clinician and educator. In addition to being a prolific speaker, he has conducted numerous burn-education courses with various branches of the U.S. military in preparation for troops’ deployment to Iraq and Afghanistan. In 2002, President George W. Bush presented Grant with a Nurse of the Year Award for his work treating burn victims from the World Trade Center site. In 2013, Grant received the B.T. Fowler Lifetime Achievement Award from the North Carolina Fire and Life Safety Education Council for making a difference in preventing the devastating effects of fire and burn injuries and deaths within the state.
An active participant in professional organizations, Grant is a past chair of the National Fire Protection Association board of directors and served as second vice president of the American Burn Association’s board of trustees. He also holds membership in Sigma Theta Tau and Chi Eta Phi. Grant served as president of the North Carolina Nurses Association from 2009-11. In 2002, ANA honored Grant with the Honorary Nursing Practice Award for his contributions to the advancement of nursing practice through strength of character, commitment and competence.
Grant holds a BSN degree from North Carolina Central University and MSN and Ph.D. degrees from the University of North Carolina at Greensboro. He was inducted as a fellow into the American Academy of Nursing in 2014. He is the first man to be elected to the office of president of the ANA.
“We’ve come a long way,” said Grant. “We no longer have to be considered as someone who is not working on the general health of our patients. Nurses are vital and important in health care.”
