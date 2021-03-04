An interactive tool launched by the Federal Reserve Banks of Philadelphia and Cleveland can play a key role in helping workers impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic transition into higher-paying jobs.
The Occupational Mobility Explorer allows workers to identify pathways of transferring their skills from one occupation to a similar — but higher-paying — occupation in the same labor market.
The tool was highlighted during an Al Dìa newspaper roundtable discussion on leveraging skills to help transition people into family sustaining careers.
“We know that it’s not just a skills gap that’s holding many people back, but an opportunity gap as well. The Explorer is designed with that in mind,” Philadelphia Fed President Patrick Harker said in his opening remarks.
He addressed why the tool is important for workers of color.
“Black and Latino workers are struggling more than others," he said. “It’s a trend that long predated the pandemic and has only been heightened by it.”
Harker noted that in the state of Pennsylvania, the Black unemployment rate is 17.2%, while the white unemployment rate is 7.8%. Nationally, Black unemployment stands at 9.2% versus 5.7% for white workers.
“Now even with some hopeful signs as virus cases fall and the economy continues to reopen, I’m concerned that as the broader economy climbs upward, too many workers are being left behind,” Harker said.
Citing Federal Reserve research, he noted that the “economic loss owing to racial and gender disparities in our labor market stands at around $2.6 trillion” and urged action to expand opportunity to all Americans.
Keith Wardrip, the Philadelphia Fed community development research manager, demonstrated how workers can use the Explorer tool to transition from being credit counselors to becoming human services specialists and quadrupling their wages.
The tool incorporates data from a report by the Philadelphia and Cleveland Feds that finds 49% of lower-wage employment across the nation’s largest 33 labor markets can be paired with at least one higher-paying occupation requiring similar skills. The nearly 4,100 transitions connecting the most similar occupations would represent an average increase in wages of about $15,000.
Wardrip said skills that many low-wage workers have can be a bridge to better opportunities.
“It’s vital that employers share in this recognition even if the skills are in seemingly different occupations like cashiers, customer service reps and credit counselors," he said. "Skills-based hiring could be an important strategy for employers to create a more diverse workforce, but it's only going to work if the employers can identify the specific skills they need in a job, they drop any unnecessary credentials and then they commence to assessing applicants on these skills."
During the roundtable's first panel, Guy Generals, president of Community College of Philadelphia, and Mary Ellen Caro, president and CEO of Peirce College, honed in on how their institutions are adapting their curriculum to support workers in recovery.
This panel also featured remarks from Hernán Guaracao, founder and CEO of Al Dìa and Miguel Martinez-Valle, reporter, NBC10 who spoke on Philadelphia's Black and Hispanic workers being disproportionately impacted by the pandemic.
The second panel focused on training programs that are available for job seekers and how people are pivoting.
Alia Sutton-Bey, director of operations and youth development at Hope Works Camden and Rafael Arismendi, vice president, Education and Workforce Services at Congreso explained how their organizations are creating customized training programs for employers.
Irv Randolph, managing editor, The Philadelphia Tribune discussed the media company's efforts to empower workers and small business owners by providing them with information on resources.
Andrea Lawless Sanders and Tiffany Bacon, hosts of The Source show on WURD radio addressed how they've seen people in the community pivot professionally.
Sanders encouraged businesses to give workers who don't have a college degree a chance for advancement
"The idea is to get the employers to pay attention to the people — not just look at their college degrees, but look at the skill sets that they are bringing to the table," said Sanders, who has a background as an implicit bias trainer.
"Look at how hard they are working. Look at their emotional intelligence — how they are able to navigate with people from all walks of life. That is very important," she said. "Take another look at that person who may not have a college degree, but is willing to step up and give them an opportunity."
