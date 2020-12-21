Reports of unsafe and deplorable conditions inside Philadelphia prisons during the coronavirus pandemic drew alarm from city legislators on Monday.
Inmates are kept confined to their cells all day, they are offered inadequate protective equipment (PPE) and cleaning supplies, and some endure unsanitary conditions inside their shared cells, inmate advocacy groups said.
While correctional officers and a union representative accused the Philadelphia Department of Prisons of implementing measures to protect staff and inmates too slowly, like temperature checks, and providing ineffective or no PPE.
These were among the raft of issues aired during a joint hearing of the city council’s committees of public safety, and public health and human services.
Councilwoman Cindy Bass, chairwoman of the committee on public health and human services, accused Prisons Commissioner Blanche Carney of not offering tangible solutions to the issues raised by advocates and correctional officers.
“I’m not really clear that we’re doing what needs to be done to provide safe working conditions,” Bass said.
At-large Councilwoman Kendra Brooks said the hearing raised more questions and concerns for her around what’s happening inside city prisons.
“I see and hear other issues that aren’t being addressed at this particular hearing that definitely raise red flags,” Brooks said.
Carney defended her leadership and pushed back against accusations against the department, saying the department proactively responded to the pandemic and concerns from the prison union from the start.
“We’ve been challenged and we started doing everything instead of waiting for it to be done,” Carney said.
The city's four correctional facilities are in the midst of a second shelter-in-place order this year following a spike in COVID-19 cases inside their walls. Most Philadelphia inmates are African American, who account for 73% of the city’s 4,358 inmates.
Inmates, who are paired inside cells, are offered 45 minutes outside of the cells each day to shower, make phone calls or attend virtual visits with attorneys and families, Carney said. A recent court order mandates that inmates have at least 45 minutes a day outside of their cells.
Bass strongly condemned Carney for a policy that lands an inmate in solitary confinement for a positive COVID-19 test, calling the policy “unacceptable.”
“Solitary [confinement] is considered … a form of punishment,” Bass said. “We all know that there are extreme psychological effects that result from being placed in solitary confinement. … There’s got to be another way.”
The shelter-in-place order has helped quell the outbreak of the virus in the prisons. The infection rate has dropped to 4.6% today from 21% among inmates when the order was put into effect on Dec. 5, said Dr. Bruce Herdman, the prison department’s chief of medical operations.
“As much as we all dislike shelter-in-place tremendously and maybe there are variations … that are to be considered, it does control the spread of the disease,” Herdman said.
A total of 1,020 inmates have tested positive for COVID-19 this year as of Monday. COVID-19 has been linked to the deaths of one inmate and one correctional officer.
Keir Bradford-Grey, chief defender of the Defender Association of Philadelphia, said client access has been “severely hampered” during the pandemic. Inmates have reported to their clients that they lacked access to adequate face masks and other PPE, among other issues.
Claire Shubik-Richards, executive director of the Pennsylvania Prison Society, a nonprofit that advocates for humane conditions, said the society has received reports that inmates were offered only 15 minutes outside of their cells a day or nothing at all.
Shubik-Richards also said some inmates have reported that the prison department has failed to give them the items they purchased through the commissary.
“I would suggest that people purchasing things from commissary and not receiving them would be another example of the type of practice of preying on poor people that the city does not wish to engage in,” Shubik-Richards said.
Candace McKinley, Organizer, Philadelphia Community Bail Fund, which advocates for ending cash bail, said inmates have reported instances of a lack of heat and clean water, mold, vermin infestations, and limited access to medical care.
Bradford-Grey, Shubik-Richards and McKinley called for reducing the prison population to reduce the risk of COVID-19 to inmates.
“Prisons should be for people who need to be there,” Bradford-Grey said. “If they do not need to be their then they should be released and we should make sure that we’re able to give them that opportunity to address their case from outside and work with their lawyer.”
Legislators also questioned the costs around inmates and their families accessing technology for virtual visitation.
The prisons department charges inmates 25 cents per minute, compared to 17 cents per minute for phone calls, Carney said. Inmates are given two 15 minute video sessions each week for free along with 10 minutes of phone time, after which inmates or their families can purchase more time.
These communication services are expected to generate $60,000 a year, Carney said. The money raised from the video and telephone calls is funneled back into inmate programs and services.
At-large Helen Gym said virtual visits should be free for inmates and their families. She also raised concerns that offering two free video calls to the 31 juveniles in the city’s jail wasn’t enough.
“The virtual technology should allow us to give more access to more people,” Gym said. “Two virtual visits, 15 minutes each is simply not sufficient for anybody but especially not for a young person.”
At-large Councilman Allan Domb pledged to donate $10,000 of his own money to suspend fees charged to inmates for the calls for next 60 days, saying the revenue generated was relatively small compared to the financial impact it had on inmates and their families.
“It’s my Christmas gift,” Domb said.
The prisons department will conduct mandatory universal testing of all staff following a court ruling on Friday. Carney said the results will be released on Jan. 25. Prisons officials refused to publicly disclose current data about the prison staff who have tested positive for COVID-19 this year.
African Americans make up the majority of the prisons department staff, accounting for 73.4% of the more than 1,900 employees, according to the city’s recent diversity report.
Eric Hill, a business agent for the prison union District Council 33-Local 159, said he witnessed a lack of PPE at city correctional facilities as recently as last week. He called for officers who must quarantine to be placed on administrative paid leave, which is now not offered.
“There’s no reason why a corrections officer, who’s putting his life on the line more than a police officer, more than a firefighter, put themselves at further risk of losing their home, their vehicle, the financial stability of raising and maintaining their family,” Hill said.
“None of that should be threatened.”
Correctional Officer David Robinson, who is a sergeant, fsaid inmate assaults on staff have been “through the roof” since the pandemic arrived in the city in March. He accused prison department leadership of not caring about staff.
“None of these officers on State Road see anything or anybody caring about these officers,” Robinson said.
