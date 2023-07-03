The annual rate of inflation was 4% in May, the lowest since it peaked at 9.1% last year, mainly because of falling energy prices. But what does that mean for food prices, specifically July 4th cookouts?
Last year's record inflation figures were caused mainly by the Russian invasion of Ukraine, which caused energy prices to spike and pandemic-related shortages of struck drivers which cause supply chain issues.
According to the Council of Economic Advisors, the Consumer Price Index, which measures inflation, has now fallen 11 months in row. In April the CPI was 4.9% and food prices have eased in the last several months.
In his Fourth of July Food Report, Michael Swanson, Chief Agricultural Economist at Wells Fargo, said food inflation is definitely starting to slow down, which is good news for consumers planning to cook out for the holiday or this summer.
For example, chicken breasts are now selling for $4.24 a pound, down about 2% from last year. If you are thinking about potato salad, egg salad or deviled eggs for your cook out, you will be happy to know that a dozen eggs cost $2.67, a 7% decrease from 2022. At the start of the year, eggs cost $4.82 a dozen.
When it comes to cheeseburgers a cook out and summer time staple, a pound of ground beef is currently selling for $5.36, a less than 1% increase from the previous year, but cheese is $4.77 a pound, up by 10%. This year, pork chops cost $4.19 a pound, up 1% from last year.
Now for the bad news, sirloin steak is $10.75 a pound, up 2.9% from last year.
“Sirloin steak may be back on the menu for the 4 million Americans who have started a new job and those workers now earning higher wages since this time last year,” Swanson said.
To be sure, falling prices of corn and soybeans should translate into lower prices for chicken and pork, later this year, Swanson said. And milk prices have dropped substantially in 2023 and lower prices at the farm level should be felt by consumers in the second half of the year.
Meanwhile, the continuing Russian invasion in Ukraine, a major wheat producer worldwide, has bumped up the price of bread to $1.95 a loaf, a 22% increase, compared to 2022. A pound of chocolate chip cookies, another fallout of war-charged wheat prices, is $5.15, a 14% jump from last year, according to Swanson’s report.
Last year’s drought in Idaho and North and South Dakota has pushed the price of potato chips to $6.45 a pound, up 15% from the previous year. Unfortunately, condiments are expected to cost about 9% more in 2023, compared to last year, Swanson said.
When it comes to beverages, a 12 ounce soft drink cost about 54 cents, 14% higher than in 2022, and that doesn’t include the 33% tax on soft drinks in Philadelphia. A better value for consumers can he had by purchasing the two liter bottles.
For beer drinkers, expect to pay 8% more for a pint at $1.75, compared to last year. A better choice may be wine whose prices remain flat at an average of $13.40 for a liter.
Meanwhile, the economy is being boosted by a strong labor market and higher incomes, which creates strong consumer spending, according to the Council of Economic Advisors. The council said it expects inflation to continue to fall as housing costs begin to drop.
According to Swanson, strong job growth and higher wages, should mean a good holiday for consumers, grocery stores and other food and beverage retailers.
