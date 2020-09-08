PHILADELPHIA — Philadelphia restaurants will be able to offer indoor dining Tuesday for the first time in nearly six months since the coronavirus pandemic began.
Philadelphia was the last locality in Pennsylvania to lift its ban on indoor dining Tuesday. But the re-opening comes with some hefty restrictions including a limit of 25 % capacity and no parties larger than four people seated inside, making it unclear if all the city's restaurants will unlock their doors.
Other Philadelphia businesses getting the green light to re-open at limited capacities and with restrictions Tuesday include movie theaters and performance art spaces. Both will only be allowed to seat limited patrons.
Criminal trials are also expected to make their first move toward re-starting Tuesday in Philadelphia as potential jurors report for screening. Court officials have said those jurors will undergo temperature checks and be screened via questionnaires before being allowed to enter, and the jury pool will be much smaller to enable social distancing.
As for restaurants, tables will be required to be spaced so diners are at least six feet apart, no bar seating will be allowed and employees will be required to wear protective equipment and be screened for temperature and other symptoms.
