In its last session of the year, City Council passed a series of quality-of-life and public safety initiatives related to reproductive health care rights, affordable housing and auto parts thefts.
On Thursday, Council approved a package of bills, known as the Reproductive Freedom Platform, which was introduced by Councilmember at-large Kendra Brooks, Councilmember Jamie Gauthier, D-3rd District, and former Councilmember at-large Helen Gym, that extends legal protections to anyone seeking reproductive health care in the city.
The legislation codifies privacy and anti-discrimination protections based on input from health care providers, advocates and patients, in light of the Supreme Court striking overturning federal abortion rights earlier this year.
For instance, the law would prevent workplace discrimination against any employee based on any type of reproductive health care decisions, such as birth control, fertility assistance or abortions. Another law would prevent the use of “vigilante” type laws that would subject patients, advocates or health care providers to civil liabilities for any legal reproductive health care decisions, by permitting them to countersue. And a third law will bar the disclosure of reproductive health care information if the person doing the disclosure knows or should know, that it will be used for the purpose of abuse, litigation or harassment.
“The Dobbs decision shows the importance of clarifying our rights into the text of the law, especially at the local and state levels,” said Amal Bass, interim co-executive director of the Women’s Law Project. “Anti-abortion states threaten to interfere in abortion care that is legal here.”
Also, Council passed the “Public Land for Public Benefit,” bill, introduced by Councilmember Jamie Gauthier, D-3rd District, in an effort to preserve and create more affordable housing.
The bill created a pathway for the 3rd and 4th Council Districts for community-controlled, permanently affordable housing and urban gardens on land owned by the city. Under this law, Community Land Trusts will receive additional scoring on unsolicited applications for vacant city land and could opt into a multi-year lease to allow for more time to raise funds and engage with the community, while getting the land into community hands faster.
In addition, Gauthier introduced the “People’s Preservation Package,” which takes several steps to help maintain affordable housing.
For example, the legislation would require property owners to provide notice of their intention to sell affordable housing property to other affordable housing developers and community groups and give them an opportunity to purchase; authorize the city to create a list of affordable housing properties, their funding stream and when it expires.
City Council is scheduled to return to sessions at City Hall on Jan. 19, 2023.
“As rents and home values skyrocket, we need to take innovative and proactive steps to preserve and increase Philadelphia’s affordable housing stock,” Gauthier said.
Finally, Council passed a bill introduced by Councilmember Cindy Bass, D-8th District, seeking to slow the explosion of catalytic converter thefts in Philadelphia and the U.S.
Nationwide, reported converter thefts rose to 52,000 in 2021 from 1,300 in 2018, the latest figures available, according to the National Insurance Crime Bureau.
Last month, surveillance footage posted on the Philadelphia Police Department website showed two dozen catalytic converters being stolen from delivery vehicles at the Giant Direct warehouse on Island Avenue, in the city’s southwest section, a couple of months ago
Some of the provisions of the law include: requiring documented and other proof of the catalytic converters origin; prohibiting the sale of partial catalytic converters; and penalties for stealing, buying or selling converters or other precious metal auto parts, including a $2,000 per violation, up to 90 days in jail or both.
Last year, there were about 3,400 thefts of catalytic converters in Philadelphia, police said.
Catalytic converters turn harmful pollutants from auto exhaust into harmless gases. These devices are made from valuable precious metals, such as platinum, palladium or rhodium.
For example, rhodium, an ultra-shiny, corrosion-resistant metal, is also used in the jewelry, electrical and chemical industries. It can sell for as much as $13,000 an ounce.
“The city of Philadelphia has not been spared the scourge of catalytic converter thefts that have plagued the entire country,” Bass said. “I wanted to ensure not another Philadelphian would ever have to get into a vehicle again and hear that telltale, throttling roar indicating that someone has taken the time and energy overnight to sneakily scoot underneath it to saw off their catalytic converter.”
