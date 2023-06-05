Improving quality of life

Ogbonna Hagins walks along Ninth and Ontario streets in North Philadelphia. He’s been pressing city officials to do something about illegal dumping. — TRIBUNE FILE PHOTO

 Stephen Williams TRIBUNE STAFF WRITER

Stopping illegal dumping, cleaning vacant lots, fixing broken street lights and reducing traffic fatalities are crucial to improving public safety, says City Council member Anthony Phillips, D-9th District.

In April, a poll by the Black Leadership PAC found that most African-American voters in the city want the next mayor and City Council members to address public safety and quality of life issues.

