When Montrell Irvin Jr. heard about the ongoing water crisis in Jackson, Mississippi, he knew he wanted to do something to help.
Irvin Jr., who is a senior at Imhotep Institute Charter School, is among a group of STEM students who has designed, tested and manufactured 3D printed water filters to address the water crisis in Jackson.
“I’m able to take a clean shower every day, brush my teeth without boiling water and drink water without worrying about it being polluted,” Irvin Jr. said. “These are all basic necessities that we all have taken for granted at some point and time.
“Seeing what the people in Jackson have to go through every day with the water crisis it’s hard not to be affected by it,” he added. “Not only did it make me appreciate what I have even more, but I also wanted to do my part to help them.”
More than 70 students signed up to be a part of one of three teams of testing, communication and production for the STEM initiative known as Project Kujichagulia (Swahili for self-determination).
One hundred water filters were produced and tested over the last three weeks. The filters were printed on the school’s two 3D printers, which was donated by the National Coalition of 100 Black Women Inc. Pennsylvania chapter as a recipient of the 2021-2022 PECO Corporate Giving Grant.
“The water filter contains cartridges that filter the microscopic pathogens in the water and bacteria; that gets rid of the bacteria,” Irvin Jr. said. “The filters have activated carbon, which not only changes the color and taste of water, but it can get rid of harmful bacteria.
“The filters will be able to be used on the sink and shower heads,” he said. “People will also be able to wash their hands and shower faster instead of constantly boiling the water.
“This is just the beginning for us. We’re continuing to build on what we’ve done so far so that we can branch this out even further,” he added.
On Saturday, 10 students will be traveling to Jackson to distribute the water filters and waterless toiletries.
The three-day trip will have Imhotep students working with medical students at the Jackson Medical Center. Students will also be donating a 3D printer to Blackburn Middle School and presenting their project to the NAACP-Jackson State University Chapter.
Imhotep is a African-centered STEM public charter high school in the Germantown section of Philadelphia with nearly 575 students.
“We’re not only inspiring them with STEM, but we’re teaching them how to apply the engineering process, how to be culturally responsive and be problem solvers locally and globally,” said Imhotep STEM director Shirley Posey.
“During this trip, they will be immersed in an environment where they can’t just turn on a faucet and brush their teeth, they’re going to have to use water bottles,” she added. “The way they will shower will be different; it will be an eye opener for everyone.
“It will make them culturally aware of how people are living in other cities,” Posey added. “I think it’s going to make them become even greater leaders and it will also allow them to be the new voices of advocacy.”
The water system in Jackson has had water problems for decades. In late August and early September, 150,000 residents lost running water after heavy rains exacerbated problems in the city’s main treatment plant.
Prior to the storm, the city was under a boil-water notice because state officials found cloudy water that could cause illness. In 2021, thousands of people lost running water when a winter storm knocked the system out for a month.
Even when the water is flowing from the taps, residents struggle with intermittent boil-water advisories and high bills for water that is not always safe to drink. Roughly 300 boil-water notices were issued over the last two years.
Jackson, Mississippi’s capital, is the largest city in one of the poorest states in the U.S. Nearly 80% of Jackson’s population is African American and about 25% of its residents live in poverty, almost double the national rate of 11.6%, according to the Census Bureau.
“What’s going on in Jackson can happen anywhere,” said Imhotep junior Musa Wilson. “Instead of waiting for things to change there, we’re doing our part to help make a change now.
“We just saw an issue that is affecting our community and came up with the idea to do something about it,” he said. “Hopefully, this is just the beginning for changes to come in Jackson.”
Philadelphia City Councilmember Isaiah Thomas praised Imhotep students for their hard work in helping with Jackson’s water crisis.
“When young people see young people looking to try to make a difference in the world, it inspires them to try to make a difference in the world,” Thomas said.
“For you to not only put this together, but for you to have the intentionality, the heart, the desire and the passion to be thinking about somebody else, somewhere else, is truly amazing,” he said.
“Jackson has nothing to do with your everyday life, but you recognize that their problem could be your problem one day,” he added. “I commend you for your hard work and dedication. You’re truly making a difference and I encourage you to keep up the great work.”
