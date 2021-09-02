Remnants of Hurricane Ida barreled through Pennsylvania overnight, bringing torrential rainfall and leading to at least one death.
Here’s what you need to know as city and state officials begin to assess the aftermath of the storm.
Schuylkill shelter-in-place
The Philadelphia Office of Emergency Management is warning that the Schuylkill River is forecast to rise to “major flood stage” Thursday morning.
Officials urged residents to shelter in place if they live in a flood-prone area along the river.
“There are multiple rescues from cars in floodwater,” the Philadelphia Office of Emergency Management said. “If you live in a flood-prone area, (specifically in Manayunk and Eastwick) the city advises shelter-in-place, if safe to do so, until water recedes and it’s safe to leave. Call 911 with emergencies.”
The National Weather Service has increased its predicted water level for the Schuylkill River to 17.2 inches. The river’s previous record for the highest crest in Philadelphia was 17 inches in 1869.
The Schuylkill was expected to crest around 9 a.m. The flood stage for the Schuylkill River is inches. As of early Thursday morning, the Schuylkill River was 4 inches above flood stage in Philadelphia.
The Schuylkill River in Norristown was 13.19 inches above flood stage. The Schuylkill River in Pottstown was 3.49 inches above flood stage.
In Manayunk, off of Main Street near Bridge Street and the Manayunk Bridge Trail, the Schuylkill River connected with the Manayunk Canal. Approximately more than a dozen vehicles could be seen almost completely covered in floodwaters.
“The rain has stopped, but flood risk continues,” Philadelphia OEM said.
Historic flooding along the river damaged homes and businesses in the Norristown area, including in nearby Bridgeport.
Andrew Kagan, of Bridgeport, said he’s never seen this level of flood damage here.
“I talked to some people and they say it hasn’t been this bad since Hurricane Agnes in 1972,” Kagan said. “I believe them.”
Emergency crews have closed off bridges between Bridgeport and Norristown and flooding has closed the Norristown Transportation Center.
Road closures
Flooding has closed the Vine Street Expressway in Philadelphia. Crews have shut down parts of the Schuylkill Expressway. Kelly, MLK, and Lincoln drives are also shut down due to high water. Main Street in Manayunk similarly remains closed.
Montgomery County
At least one person has died in Montgomery County, Pennsylvania, following severe storms on Wednesday.
Action News reported that a woman, who has yet to be identified, was killed in Upper Dublin Township after a tree came down onto a home.
The National Weather Service is investigating whether a tornado touched down in the township, which was hard-hit by the storm.
Pickering Creek Dam
Officials are urging evacuations in Chester and Montgomery counties fearing the Pickering Creek Dam near Valley Forge Road in Phoenixville will not hold.
“The Chester and Montgomery County Emergency Management Agencies advise all residents and businesses downstream of Pickering Creek Dam, located in Schuylkill Township, Chester County on PA Route 23, that is Valley Forge Rd south of Phoenixville, to evacuate the area immediately,” the Montgomery County Department of Safety said early Thursday morning.
The area includes residents in Schuylkill and Upper Providence townships.
The Pickering Creek water treatment plant and a PECO substation are also in the evacuation zone.
A shelter is open at Phoenixville High School in Chester County.
Residents in Montgomery County requiring shelter can find help at the rec center at 499 Hopwood Avenue in Collegeville.
Delaware River
Areas near the Delaware River are expected to experience moderate flooding. This includes Easton, Riegelsville, Stockton, and New Hope. Cresting is expected on Thursday night.
School closures
The School District of Philadelphia is operating on a two-hour delay Thursday due to storm-related street closures impacting public transportation.
The Norristown School District will be closed Thursday, including virtual classes, and Norristown High School is operating as a Red Cross shelter for those impacted by flooding.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.