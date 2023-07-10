A husband and wife were shot and killed at point-blank range in West Philadelphia near their home after a late-night shift at work, police say.
Police were called to the home in the 6100 block of Locust Street at around 3 a.m. Nicole Lee-Bullock, 42, was shot in the head and Andrew Bullock, 47, was shot in the face.
The couple were general managers at The Trendsetters Lounge, 5301 Woodland Ave., for about 10 years. They were described by a friend who was nearly in tears as “kind, pleasant and much loved, giving and caring. They were hard-working and dedicated, and to them, customers were not just customers — they were like family.”
At least eight shootings and one stabbing occurred in Philadelphia over the weekend, according to Philadelphia police.
A 23-year-old man was shot in the thigh in the 7700 block of Castor Avenue in Northeast Philadelphia on Sunday at 1:50 a.m. The man was being transported by private vehicle to a local hospital when the car crashed into a wall at Cottman and Central avenues. Police transported the victim to Temple University Hospital-Jeanes Campus, where he was listed in stable condition. The driver of the car was not injured. The Philadelphia Police Shooting Investigation Group is investigating.
A 21-year-old man suffered a gunshot wound to the foot on Sunday at 1:45 a.m. on North Felton Street. The man was taken by private vehicle to Lankenau Medical Center and was treated and released from the hospital. No arrests have been made and no weapons found.
A 28-year-old man was shot in the chest while trying to stop at carjacker from stealing his Hyundai Sonata. Two suspects, one armed with a gun, fled the scene in a white sedan. Police drove the victim to Temple University Hospital, where he was listed in critical condition.
A 20-year-old man suffered two gunshot wounds to the chest on Saturday at 6:22 p.m. in North Philadelphia. The victim, who was shot in the 2200 block of Cecil B. Moore Avenue, was taken to Temple University Hospital and was listed in critical condition.
A 31-year-old man was stabbed once in the left side of his chest in the 6000 block of Haverford Avenue in West Philadelphia. Police transported the victim to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center where he was listed in stable condition. A knife and a gun were recovered from the scene. No arrests were made.
At Fifth and Cambria Streets, a 44-year-old man was shot in the left leg at 5:37 a.m. The victim managed to drive himself to Temple University Hospital where he was listed in stable condition. No arrests were made and the investigation is ongoing.
In North Philadelphia, a 22-year-old man was shot in the head Friday night at 10:16 p.m. The man was found suffering from gunshot wounds inside a Nissan Altima on the 300 block of West Erie Avenue. The victim was taken to Temple University Hospital and was listed in critical condition. The shooting is under police investigation. No arrests have been made and no weapons recovered.
A 30-year-old motorcyclist died after colliding with a GMC truck headed south on 52nd Street at Chestnut Street at 1:45 a.m. Saturday. The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene and the truck driver was listed in stable condition at Penn Presbyterian Medical Center.
A 34-year-old dirt bike driver was injured when his bike hit the rear of a SEPTA bus on Christopher Columbus Boulevard. He was listed in critical condition at Jefferson University Hospital. The bus driver and passengers reported no injuries.
Anyone with information about crimes is invited to call 215-686-TIPS.
