 Sherry Stone TRIBUNE STAFF WRITER

A husband and wife were shot and killed at point-blank range in West Philadelphia near their home after a late-night shift at work, police say.

Police were called to the home in the 6100 block of Locust Street at around 3 a.m. Nicole Lee-Bullock, 42, was shot in the head and Andrew Bullock, 47, was shot in the face.

