The Philadelphia Tribune’s annual Women of Achievement took place virtually today for the third year. Several businesses across the city of Philadelphia honored and recognized African American women leaders and trailblazers within their organizations and in the community.
Rachel Ferguson, Chief Innovation and Global Diversity Officer at Visit Philadelphia was this year’s mistress of ceremonies.
“Today we will salute African American women who have made great achievements in their chosen field and have made an impact on the success of their companies and organizations they represent.
“I am honored to serve as mistress of ceremonies of such an occasion. Today’s honorees are following in the footsteps of trailblazers C. Delores Tucker, Dr. Ethel Allen, Ahmeenah Young, Dr. Emma Chapelle, Blanche Burton- Lyles, Audrey Johnson-Thornton, and many, many more. We recognize women who are not only on their way up the corporate ladder, but also those who are already at the top of their chosen builds,” Ferguson said.
The Philadelphia Tribune annually pays homage to African American leaders, movers and shakers and the most influential African Americans in the city through its signature programming and news stories. The Women of Achievement program has become a tradition and highly anticipated Philadelphia Tribune event, showcasing Black excellence.
“Those who contribute for better outcomes often go unrecognized,” said Robert W. Bogle, President and CEO of the Philadelphia Tribune, the oldest continuously published newspaper reflecting the African American experience in the country.
“The Philadelphia Tribune is once again pleased to recognize women who have made significant contributions not only to their respective organizations, but also to the communities for which they serve,” said Bogle.
The women who are being celebrated make up a group of distinguished leaders ranging from professionals in healthcare to education and media.
“We honor and celebrate this prestigious group of women, their accomplishments, and their unwavering commitment to success. We take great pride in acknowledging the honorees in this month’s Tribune magazine. Each of you exemplifies the reward of hard work without exception,” said Bogle.
Keynote speaker Lisa Crutchfield, Managing Principal of Hudson Strategic Advisors, explained what it means to be a woman of achievement.
“You know her that woman? You’ve seen her before. In your eyes. She’s a woman who lives her life without limits. She appears to glide in the room. She walks with her back straight up, confidently presenting herself as she enters the room. When she speaks others listen. She is creative and innovative. She has great ideas about what needs to happen. She is that woman we all aspire to be,” Crutchfield said.
Throughout her address she shared wisdom that has helped her along the way.
“Don’t waste time living the life others want you to live. Don’t waste time on toxic relationships and working environments that don’t respect you. Don’t waste time fulfilling the roles others want you to when they do not bring you the joy and satisfaction you deserve. Use your time to dream, to act on your dreams, to walk through your fears and to fail and get back up again. Through this active process, your aspirations will begin to unfold,” said Crutchfield.
Crutchfield closed out the event by letting the attendees know that a woman of achievement’s work is never done.
“I’ll share a secret with you. It’s taken me over 50 years to learn these lessons. And I’m still working on becoming that woman, the woman who is living her true purpose, with a sense of great freedom, expressing her voice and living her dreams,” she imparted.
This year’s magazine will include the honorees as well as words of inspiration from Black women leaders throughout Philadelphia.
Some of the women who received recognition included Bridget O. Howard, manager, advanced practice providers in women’s health hospital, the University of Pennsylvania Pen Medicine, Dixie James, President and CEO Einstein Medical Center Philadelphia, Elkins Park, Moss rehab, Willow Crest, and Center One, Roshima Banks, Operations Controller at Rivers Casino, Dr. Nikki Frank, Associate Professor Emeritus at Temple University, Angela Bowie, Public Policy Manager at Lyft, Angelina Perryman, Vice President Administration, Perry Building and Construction Inc, Jackie Pettyjohn, Train Engineer, SEPTA, Dr. Saun Ross, Director Executive of Health Equity, Independence Blue Cross, Amani Scott Stephen, Director of Employee Engagement Impact and Community, Comcast Corporation, Maya E. Stewart Manager Public Affairs and Marketing, AmeriHealth Caritas, Monica Wrenn, Director of Human Services at PECO.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.