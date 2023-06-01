During the pandemic, Abraham Reyes Pardo helped people struggling financially to stay in their homes and helped many Philadelphia residents become first time homeowners.
Ironically, the possibility of an economic downturn and rising interest rates might reverse some of these gains.
“The economy is shifting and we are all being cautiously optimistic about how things are going to look in the next six months,” said Pardo, director of housing at the Urban League of Philadelphia. “First-time home buyers could be some of the first ones impacted.”
This week, the Federal Housing Administration (FHA) offered a proposal to help struggling homeowners meet their mortgage obligations, known as the Payment Supplement Partial Claim.
Since interest rates are rising, some homeowners might be unable to lower their monthly payments by refinancing their loans and in fact might see their payments go higher.
“Many homeowners continue to experience hardships due to health or financial difficulties that occurred during the pandemic, and these challenges have been exacerbated for these and other borrowers by current economic uncertainties,” said Julia Gordon, HUD assistant secretary for housing.
This program allows homeowners with FHA mortgages to use their insurance to temporarily lower their mortgage rate for up to five years and make back payments.
According to Pardo, the Urban League housing director, this is an expansion of an existing program.
“Borrowers who have an FHA loan have the option to file a partial claim. All the FHA loans have mortgage insurance,” Pardo said. “When they file the claim then the insurance will help pay for their arrears so they can stay in the house. Obviously they ate looking at the transition from a moratorium to a more hands on approach.”
The money used from the FHA Partial Claim, is a zero interest lien, which would be repaid when the homeowner refinances or sells their homes.
Meanwhile, to commemorate June which is National Homeownership Month, the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) launched its “Let’s Make Home the Goal,” campaign, which focuses on the benefits of housing counseling and efforts to close the racial homeownership gap.
On June 10, Marcia L. Fudge, HUD secretary will host a House Party 2.0 event between 1 p.m. and 5 p.m. on the National Mall, to amplify its commitment to helping more Americans achieve homeownership.
“I want everyone in this country who desires to own a home of their own to have access to the resources and tools they need,” Fudge said.
In 2022, the Urban League’s nationally recognized housing counseling program helped about 3,000 people. Of that total, about 70 families became homeowners, with a total market value of $4.2 million. This was double the number of people it helped become homeowners in 2017.
In addition, the program saved more than 100 families from foreclosures on their homes, avoiding potential blight and lower property values in their neighborhoods. Another 90 families were able to avoid home foreclosures by utilizing an Urban League utility assistance program.
The Biden-Harris Administration also commemorated the infamous Tulsa Race Massacre on June 1, which took place 100 years ago, by announcing several new initiatives to build wealth in communities of color, including:
A new Neighborhood Homes Tax Credit that would attract private investment to develop affordable housing
A new $10 billion Community Revitalization Fund to support neighborhood-led civic infrastructure projects
A new $5 billion Unlocking Possibilities Program, which would provide innovative grants to reduce needless barriers to producing affordable housing
On that date, a thriving African American community called Greenwood in Tulsa, Oklahoma, also known as the “Black Wall Street,” was totally destroyed by a violent white mob, killing 300 and leaving another 10,000 people homeless and destitute.
