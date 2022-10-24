The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development awarded Philadelphia's Office of Homeless Services a grant worth nearly $9 million to help Philadelphia homelessness services providers for young adults.
The announcement was made Monday at City Hall with Mayor Jim Kenney, HUD officials, city leaders and youth homelessness advocates. The program targets “innovative programs designed specifically for young adults 18 to 24 years old.”
“While Philadelphia has made significant progress on the complex, national challenge of homelessness, cities can’t solve this problem alone,” Kenney said. “Addressing this issue requires collaboration at all levels, from HUD and city officials to nonprofit leaders and community members, and this new funding represents a critical step forward in continuing to make progress in Philadelphia.”
“We need to be forward thinking about how we serve the unique and special needs of youth experiencing homelessness by designing programs that meet their needs and are accessible to them where they are,” said HUD Mid-Atlantic Regional Administrator Matthew J. Heckles.
The grant, which is worth $8,779,924, was provided to the city through HUD’s Youth Homelessness Demonstration Program (YHDP).
Philadelphia was one of 17 communities selected by HUD to receive a YHDP grant this year, receiving the largest amount among cities that won the competitive award.
The funds can support a range of housing programs, including rapid rehousing, permanent supportive housing and transitional housing.
The YHDP, according to HUD’s website, is a federal initiative that was “designed to reduce the number of youth experiencing homelessness,” by supporting communities across the country “in the development and implementation of a coordinated community approach to preventing and ending youth homelessness.”
According to a release sent by the Office of Homeless Services, in fiscal year 2021, the city gave some form of assistance to approximately 1,700 young adults through the OHS office. The release also says that the city currently funds 29 separate programs specifically dedicated towards addressing youth homelessness and has 387 dedicated youth beds.
Official counts required by HUD show that the city has seen a 22% reduction in homelessness and a 42% reduction in family homelessness over the past five years.
However, the Office of Homeless Services said in its release that “measuring youth homelessness — and piloting youth-focused programs — remains a challenge.”
“This grant recognizes the unique needs of youth homelessness, said Liz Hersh, director of OHS. “These are the kinds of investments we need to break intergenerational poverty, and make sure we don’t leave young adults behind.”
“Along with other youth who have been fighting for this over the years, I’m excited for these funds. They will deliver more resources and better services,” said Joseph Hill-Coles, a youth navigator with Youth Services Inc. “This feels like a promising future for youth and young adults who are experiencing homelessness in Philadelphia.”
