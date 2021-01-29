Amid a housing and food affordability crisis, housing advocates are calling on City Council to pass legislation that prioritizes the transfer of vacant city-owned land for community-led development.
This comes as the Philadelphia Coalition for Affordable Communities — a group of about 60 organizations — released a report highlighting how transferring the city’s 5,000 publicly owned vacant parcels to community control is a necessary step to prevent displacement and relieve food insecurity in Black and Brown communities.
“The research shows what too many of us know all too well — that affordable, accessible homes are out of reach for most of Philadelphia and community-open spaces and gardens are quickly being lost to profit-driven development,” Anita Holland, a community activist and member of Applied Mechanics said during an online press conference Thursday.
“A land justice will address the decades of displacement that have affected the Black and Brown communities and will create and preserve affordable, accessible homes, community gardens, and community meeting spaces and businesses.”
“Philadelphians know what they need from their land and they should have the power to decide what happens on it,” Holland said.
The advocates’ efforts for land justice are being supported by City Councilmembers Kendra Brooks, Derek Green, Maria Quiñones-Sanchez and Jamie Gauthier.
“Philadelphia was facing a housing crisis long before COVID-19 hit and now we’re finding ourselves in a even more precarious situation,” Gauthier said.
She said half of all renters and nearly one in three homeowners in Philly are cost-burdened, which means that they pay more than 30% of their household income on housing.
“Renters and homeowners alike are at risk of displacement due to the rising costs of housing in our neighborhoods,” Gauthier said.
“We need to find solutions that allow us to build more permanent affordable housing in our communities and to me, publicly owned vacant land is a key piece of that puzzle.”
“This is one of the most powerful tools our city has at its disposal to help us achieve our affordable housing goals, protect treasured community spaces and encourage land ownership,” she said.
“It’s absolutely critical that we hold onto this land and protect it from market forces as housing costs continue to rise higher and higher.”
Gauthier said Philly and cities across the country have a legacy of adopting policies that hurt Black and Brown communities and following the recommendations that PCAC lays out in its report is a good first step to counteracting that.
According to the PCAC report, in the past five years only 7% of new homes built on city-owned land were affordable to families earning less than 30% of area median income, though households in this income make up 31% percent of the city’s population.
Domonique Howell, an independent living specialist for Liberty Resources, said her family could have avoided being formerly homeless if more vacant land was used to develop accessible, affordable subsidized housing.
“The city said it wants to help eradicate homelessness but the best way to do that is to develop the vacant land by creating more housing opportunities for underserved and marginalized residents such as people with disabilities,” she said.
Suku John, executive director of the nonprofit East Park Revitalization Alliance, addressed how community gardens can be used to help contend with hunger in Philadelphia.
The PCAC report notes that food insecurity is on the rise in Philadelphia, as one in five residents do not have enough to eat sometime during the course of a year.
The East Park Revitalization Alliance helps run community garden programs on formerly vacant land in the city’s Strawberry Mansion neighborhood. John noted that the vast majority of Philadelphia’s 400 community gardens and urban farms are located in low-income, rapidly gentrifying areas.
“I strongly believe that after affordable housing, the next most important use of public land in the city is community gardens and parks,” John said.
“Green spaces are a vital component of vibrant neighborhoods and provide a variety of health, social and environmental benefits. We call on City Council to do what is only fair and sensible — allow public land to be put to good use for the community, by the community.”
