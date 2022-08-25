As almost 200,000 students return to Philadelphia public schools Monday, one community organization is trying to ensure a positive start.
The House of Umoja is asking fathers and father figures to participate in their annual Million Fathers March on Monday.
The march will begin at The House of Umoja office at 5625 Master St., where fathers will walk to Overbrook High School before reconvening across the street at Tustin Recreation Center for a strategy session.
“We want to collaborate to increase the fatherhood presence within the city of Philadelphia,” said Anthony Bannister-Fattah, director and coordinator of community outreach for the House of Umoja, during a news conference earlier this week. “So, we invite everyone to come out Monday.”
According to the website, The Million Fathers March was created by Phillip Jackson, founder of the Black Star Project, and implemented back in 2004 as a way to encourage Black fathers and father figures to “show their commitment to the educational lives of their children throughout the school year by escorting children to school.”
According to their website, the Million Fathers March is celebrated annually and has expanded to include over 700 cities internationally.
“When our children do well, the village does well,” said Queen Mother Falaka Fattah, founder of the House of Umoja in a statement. “We learned that, as a whole, our children are not doing well academically ... The observance in Philadelphia of the 2022 National Million Fathers March gives us an opportunity to address and resolve this unacceptable academic crisis.”
According to The House of Umoja, besides escorting children to school on Monday, fathers are being encouraged to:
• Meet teachers and the school principal;
• Foster a parent-teacher-school administrator partnership that positively enhances their child’s learning environment, creates and supports a “school-to-work” curriculum, disrupts the current “school-to-prison pipeline” curriculum, and exponentially improve proficiency levels in English and mathematics;
• Conduct “listening sessions” with their child that provide an opportunity to talk about daily experiences at school, which include interactions with classmates and teachers, their favorite subjects, their not-so-favorite subjects, the school building's physical condition and lack of school supplies;
• Obtain a copy of their child’s roster and the academic calendar and the school’s budget for the 2022-2023 academic year;
• Read to their child and have their child read to them;
• Review their child’s homework assignments on a daily basis;
• Review their child’s English and mathematics literacy test scores;
• Encourage their child to embrace nonviolence and peace.
Prior to hosting the march, Fattah and the House of Umoja had a reputation for providing aid to some of Philadelphia’s most desperate youth.
The House of Umoja was founded in the 1970s after Queen Mother Fattah and her late husband David Fattah discovered their son was a gang member.
Since its inception, The House of Umoja has done extensive work throughout the city in an effort to quell the gun and gang violence.
For further information about Philadelphia’s observance of the 2022 National Million Fathers March, contact the House of Umoja at (215) 473-5893 or send an email to falakafattah@aol.com, or visit the organization’s website at https://houseofumoja.net.
