PHILADELPHIA — Police say it's been a violent few days in Philadelphia with six homicides recorded between early Friday and Sunday night.
Police say 25-year-old Quincy White was shot in north Philadelphia's Yorktown neighborhood shortly after 12:30 a.m. Friday and died soon afterward at a hospital.
Early Saturday, 27-year-old Anthony Glover was shot a number of times in the face and body in the Fairhill neighborhood of north Philadelphia and died at the hospital.
Just before 3 a.m. Saturday, 20-year-old Alexander Villaran was stabbed in the back in northeast Philadelphia's Huntingdon Valley. He died less than an hour later at a hospital.
Just after 12:30 a.m. Sunday, 21-year-old Zharif Huff-Ali was shot in a north Philadelphia home and died at the scene.
Just before 2 a.m. Sunday, 26-year-old Henry Peterson was shot while sitting inside a car in west Philadelphia and died at a hospital. A 22-year-old woman shot in the head is listed in critical condition.
Shortly before 8:30 p.m. Sunday, 25-year-old Anthony Warren was shot multiple times in the face and torso in northwest Philadelphia's West Oak Lane neighborhood. He died minutes later at a hospital.
No arrests have been announced in any of the cases.
