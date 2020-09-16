School District of Philadelphia Superintendent William Hite said the school community needs to remain focused amidst the release of a petition that has called for A Vote of No Confidence in his administration.

Hite spoke with The Tribune in a Zoom call on Tuesday morning, countering some of the points in the petition with information on efforts to improve safety and student outcomes.

“My focus now is on how do we serve children as best we can," Hite said. "How do we support leaders who are doing that work and teachers who are doing that work? And how do we get a contract with the PFT? How do we ensure that we can bring children and staff members back safely?

“It’s just so many other things we need to be focused on. How do we continue to focus on getting the resources we need to address the environmental issues like lead and asbestos? There’s so many things we have to focus on now that this becomes a distraction and we’ve been distracted enough around covid-19 and other traumas that have happened.”

The Teamsters Local 502 CASA (Principals Union) listed dozens of fiscal, environmental and instructional concerns dating back five years in the petition, which was released publicly on Monday.

The concerns included student and staff fatalities that were the result of poor building conditions and a lack of adequate staffing; funds used for renovations at 440 instead of school improvements and low percentage gains on students’ achievement in English Language Arts (ELA) and Math since 2014-2015.

Hite said lead and asbestos issues in schools continue to be remediated and that the district has spent hundreds of millions doing so.

“Yes, everyone knew of those problems. And, we also knew there was no money to address that issue and we’ve now invested the money to address those issues. But asbestos didn’t just start, lead paint just didn’t start here in the School District of Philadelphia but when you’ve gone through budget cuts like all of us have in Pennsylvania, we’ve got to prioritize. As soon as we had the resources to do that, we started to address them,” said Hite. “These things are not going to be fixed overnight. They didn’t happen overnight and they are not going to be fixed overnight and we are going to need return revenue in order to address all of these things.”

Hite added that the district has “invested $400 plus million for schools to be renovated and “since we’ve been out in March, we’ve invested $264 million in improvements.”

Robin P. Cooper, PhD., President of CASA, said it was not only an issue of financial investment but oversight.

She pointed to a recent Inspector General report on the renovation at Benjamin Franklin-Science Leadership Academy. Among other issues, the report states that the project, initially estimated at $10 million, exposed students, staff and contractors to “deplorable conditions while ultimately increasing the cost of the project to over $50 million.”

“I don’t want to take anything away from his accomplishments or his record," Cooper said. "It’s many things. It’s a tone deafness. And when you have someone thinking that everything is great and there is no accountability and no one is holding the leader of the school district - one of the largest, one of the poorest school districts accountable, then there are going to be problems.

“When you go into a school building and it’s raining inside of the school building…these are some of the conditions day in and day out. We’ve known about the conditions. We have pushed for task force, we have pushed for different committees, just to get a grasp on how widespread the environmental conditions really are. Having a quick answer to some of the issues that have been going on for quite a while is alarming.

With school leaders…once you’re in a seat, you’re in. It’s not enough to say the buildings are 100-years-old, so what do we do about it to make certain that the children are safe?”

Cooper shared this sentiment across many of the issues cited in the petition, stressing that it was not a move to have him removed from office but to call attention to the seriousness of their concerns.

“It’s absolutely symbolic because the school board is responsible for the employment of the school superintendent," Cooper said. "But it is to say we have some concerns, so please don’t continue to ignore them.

“My concern is not whether or not the superintendent stays or goes because this is not just about Dr. Hite. It’s about pushing for change for our school system. It’s about the whole equity piece. It’s about making sure that we have diverse population in schools, where some schools have no educators of color. It’s about pushing the envelope for systemic change.”

Another main concern cited in the petition was low percentage gains in academic performance. It noted that students’ ELA and Math scores increased by 2 and 4 percent, respectively, since the 2014-2015 school year.

Hite responded that addressing this issue takes a collective effort.

"Instruction doesn’t happen at 440," Hite said. "Instruction happens in schools and classrooms. And it’s driven by the leaders of schools. Any individual could look at their school to see if they are either contributing to that or detracting from it.

“We do that at the district level but that needs to be looked at, at every school level. We set the guidelines, establish the curriculum and instruction happens at the school level. I’m ultimately responsible for that and I get it and I accept the responsibility but you can’t complain that hasn’t moved. That takes everybody’s focus and work, to address ELA and math.”

Cooper countered that they could use more support from the district. She said they have consistently added leadership positions, whereas such money should be directed to schools to support improvements in student learning.

“We’ve gone from three or four chiefs," Cooper said. "We are now at about 13 or 15. It’s all of these offices being built for the public perception of supporting schools and the schools really don’t receive support. So, when necessary gains are not made, schools are held up for ridicule but additional supports are needed. I don’t necessarily blame Hite but he gets it because he is the superintendent. I think his team has failed him."

Aside from student supports, the petition and Cooper reiterated principals’ concerns about going back into school buildings in the midst of the pandemic.

Hite said the schools are following CDC guidelines and local health recommendations, stating that “we have safety plans in place for all individuals who come back” and that some who expressed concern about being vulnerable to COVID-19 were allowed to work virtually.

“Custodians are in because we have to do the cleaning protocols," Hite said. "We have the other staff who are slated to come in next week and we have had principals come in because principals manage schools and their schools are the hubs of the communities.

“As we get schools ready for individuals to return, we need people in schools that will tell us whether or not we are doing what we say we are going to do to the schools - Have they been sanitized? Have all the classrooms been arranged so that children are no closer than six feet? Do we have all the signage up? Do we have all the hand sanitizer dispenser stations up? Have we done all the ventilation checks? All of those things have to be done and we need people in those buildings to tell us yes they have been done or no they have not and principals play a critically important role in that.”

Cooper responded that “we are still waiting on appropriate PPE, 90 schools have no PPE. If you’re not through with deep-cleaning and you know ventilation is poor, then you have time to work on it. Don’t push adults back prematurely.”

Hite said he met with CASA leadership last Thursday and is surprised at the petition they’ve circulated calling on a vote of no confidence.

“I was surprised because it felt like it escalated to a place that could have been mediated,” he said.

In addition, he said the community should know that there are efforts in place to help families and students through the pandemic, including a hotline for those suffering trauma, 1-833-PHL-HOPE; and a partnership to provide free internet access to 35,000 students who do not have it at home.

Hite said they’ve also distributed 95,000 Chromebooks and have supplied 2,500 mobile hotspots to homeless or housing insecure students.

Cooper said CASA does not want to detract from the positive efforts but they want consistent, proactive action.

“This [petition] is to say it shouldn’t be this difficult to be heard. If It’s something that’s wrong, don’t ignore it until it becomes the big elephant in the room,” she said. “I always have a seat at the table…but there has to be some follow through.”