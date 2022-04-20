Business and community leaders and elected officials turned for the unveiling of the Ralph J. Roberts Germantown Boys and Girls Club.
The facility, which has been serving area youth since 1887, was renamed in honor of the Comcast founder. More than 70 years ago, as a 17-year-old, Roberts served as a counselor to underprivileged boys at the club.
Sarah Roberts Hall referred to her grandfather as an eternal optimist who wanted his grandchildren to know that they could be anything they wanted.
“He wanted other children, especially those less fortunate, to feel the same way,” she said during a dedication ceremony held on Tuesday.
“He spent a lot of his time making sure that meaningful help, education and support was given when needed. No partnership was more important or critical to achieving that mission that the Boys and Girls Club."
"There is nothing more fitting than having the Ralph J. Roberts Germantown Boys and Girls Club here in Philadelphia,” Roberts Hall continued,
"My father discussed this project with Ralph before he passed and he was excited and proud, as his name has never appeared on a building before today."
Seven years ago Boys and Girls Clubs of Philadelphia officials embarked on a mission to renovate the club, which was in serious disrepair. B&GCP officials and neighborhood groups and preservation activists previously fought over the club's future because the organization wanted to demolish the site and build a new state-of-the-art facility.
The 26,000 square feet facility located at 25 W. Penn St. now includes a Comcast Lift Zone, an art room, dance and fitness studio, eSports room, kitchen and cafe, music room, teen center, literacy center, tech room, STEM room and two gyms.
More than 7,000 youth who live in the surrounding areas will have access to the club's resources and programs.
The historic club’s transformation was bolstered by an $8 million contribution from Brian and Aileen Roberts and Comcast.
“Thanks to the Roberts family and Comcast for embracing the moment in time when Ralph was a youth counselor, bringing this moment to life with a facility dedicated to his love for children, family and community," said Lisabeth Marziello, co-president and CEO of the Boys and Girls Club of Philadelphia.
“Ralph J. Roberts will be forever remembered in our hearts and in the lives of the children in which we serve.”
In addition to the Roberts family, the renovation project was supported by numerous donors including Gov. Tom Wolf and the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, BrightView Landscape Services, Core States Group, Daniel J. Keating Company and the Jaws Youth PlayBook Foundation.
"Like an project of this scale there was some serious obstacles but the leadership of this organization along with this staff, the board and the funders stayed focused on the mission and the vision of the organization," said Mike Cola, B&GCP board chair.
"Our mission of the Boys and Girls Club of Philadelphia is to enable all young people, especially those who need us most, to reach their full potential as productive, caring and responsible citizens."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.