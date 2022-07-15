U.S. Health and Human Services Department Secretary Xavier Becerra was in Philadelphia on Friday to introduce 988, a hotline that has replaced the 10-digit Suicide Prevention Lifeline and will address other needs.
“Too many of us are experiencing suicidal crisis or mental health distress without the support or care that we need,” Becerra said a news conference at 56th and Chestnut streets. “Too many of us as parents, are worried about our children’s mental health, well-being and feel they have nowhere to turn. Too many of our families have been devastated by a record-breaking overdose epidemic.”
According to Becerra, more than 1.8 million people in Pennsylvania are living with a mental health condition.
U.S. Rep. Dwight Evans, D-3rd District, said the new 988 system might have prevented the death of 27-year-old Walter Wallace Jr., who was shot and killed in West Philadelphia by police after having a mental health crisis. He was armed with a knife. The city subsequently paid his family $2.5 million, as part of a wrongful death lawsuit.
His death in the middle of the pandemic set off protests and unrest in the city, but also started discussions about mental health crises and how to best deal with them.
To emphasize the importance of the issue, the Biden administration has invested $430 million in the system, Becerra said. Of that amount, $3.2 million was allocated to Pennsylvania and Philadelphia.
In addition to Becerra, the administration sent Veterans Affairs Secretary Denis McDonough, Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) chief Miriam Delphin-Rittmon and Federal Communications Commission (FCC) Chairperson Jessica Rosenworcel. The FCC has been working on the 988 system for a year and a half.
“We at SAMHSA are so excited about tomorrow's transition to the 988 lifeline, the new three digit number to access crisis support,” Delphin-Rittmon said. “We know that the pandemic has had a significant effect on the well-being of individuals and families across the country. With rising rates of anxiety, depression and devastating overdose deaths, it is crucial that people know where to turn when they are in crisis. We want everyone to know that there is hope.”
McDonough said he wanted to speak directly to veterans, their families and caregivers. When calling 988, press 1 for veterans, he said.
“That will connect you not only to trained operators, but to a network of trained mental health professionals. You will get timely access to world class care that day,” McDonough said. “If you are in a crisis, don’t wait reach out. If you feel you are in a crisis, don’t wait reach out.”
Before the news conference, the Washington, D.C. delegation was joined by Mayor Jim Kenney, veterans crisis line executive director Lisa Kearney, 988 system director John Palmieri and several other officials and mental health professionals for a panel discussion at the Consortium, a nonprofit behavior services center at 55th and Chestnut streets.
