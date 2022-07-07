Philadelphia police are searching for a man accused of raping, choking and beating a woman working inside of a Center City law firm Tuesday afternoon.
The man, believed to be in his late-30s, went to the 8th floor of the building on the 200 block of North 13th Street around 2:15 p.m.
Philadelphia Police Special Victims Unit Capt. James Kearney said the 22-year-old victim was working alone in the office when the suspect walked in. He asked her for another woman whom she did not know.
He then demanded she stay seated in a chair as he rummaged through the office, looking for items, Kearney said. The victim offered to give her earbuds and earrings to him in the hopes he would leave.
