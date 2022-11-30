“Together, we have built a real movement, and now we will save this city and our young people from the violence that threatens every part of our lives.”
With those words, former City Councilmember Helen Gym announced she will officially join Philadelphia’s mayoral race.
Gym’s announcement makes her the eighth candidate to enter the race, including fellow former City Councilmembers Derek Green, Maria Quinones-Sanchez, Cherelle Parker and Allan Domb.
Former city Controller Rebecca Rhynhart has also entered the race, along with retired municipal court Judge James M. DeLeon and supermarket owner Jeff Brown.
All of the candidates who have announced so far are Democrats. City Councilmember David Oh is the only Republican expected to join the race.
Council President Darrell Clarke released a statement following Gym’s resignation from City Council, thanking her for the work she’s done.
“Councilmember Gym served this legislative body well since she was first elected in 2015 as an at-large member of City Council,” Clarke said in the statement. “Her voice on behalf of those residents who traditionally lack access to power was strong and unwavering.
“As with each of the former members who have resigned recently to pursue other endeavors, I look forward to continuing to work with Helen Gym to benefit every Philadelphian.”
Gym, 54, was a school teacher and activist before winning her seat in the Council.
As a councilmember, she led a successful effort to establish Philadelphia’s eviction diversion program, which has received national praise for its effectiveness in reducing the number of evictions taking place in the city.
In an interview with The Tribune, Gym said it's time for the city to be represented by someone “that comes up and out of communities too long ignored."
“There's paralysis at the state level and at local level in terms of leadership and action that needs to be taken swiftly and now to address violence in our communities and to deliver a real investment plan that is also a rescue plan for neighborhoods,” Gym said.
"I have never been afraid to take on really challenging fights and deliver real solutions in situations that people told us were impossible to win."
