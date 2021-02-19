After heavy snow and sleet blanketed the Philadelphia region Thursday morning, precipitation tapered off by the afternoon. Snowfall accumulation across the city was 4 to 6 inches.
Philadelphia’s Office of Emergency Management issued a winter weather advisory Thursday evening that will stay in effect until 7 p.m. Friday, telling drivers to use caution and canceling the winter storm warning.
The city of Philadelphia had declared a snow emergency early Thursday in which all vehicles must be removed from snow emergency routes to make it easier for the city’s plows to navigate. The city lifted the snow emergency at 6 p.m. Thursday.
“Crews will continue snow operations until all conditions are safe for travel,” said Tumar Alexander, the city’s managing director. “However, this storm is expected to bring heavy snow and mild winds. Residents should be mindful of fallen tree limbs and possible power and signal outages. Our goal is to make roads passable and return the city back to normal operations as quickly as possible.”
Because the city uses trash trucks for snow removal, there was no trash or recycling collection on Thursday, and residents can expect significant delays in pick up for the rest of the week.
Trash and recycling collections were already a day behind this week due to the Presidents Day holiday. If Wednesday is your normal trash day, you should expect to have things picked up Friday. Thursday’s collections are postponed until Saturday, while residents whose regular trash day is Friday should hold their materials until next Friday, Feb. 26.
In response to Thursday’s snowstorm, SEPTA had delays on several regional rail lines and suspended services on a number of routes, including Routes 204, 105, 106, 123, 124, 125, 127, 128, 129, 130, 133, 150, 206, 35, 53, 89, 92, 93, 94, 95, 99, H and XH. SEPTA advises riders to check their Twitter @septa and @SEPTA_Bus for the latest updates.
“The goal is to come out with regular service on Friday morning, but we would urge people to plan for delays and to check SEPTA’s website and social media for updates before they head out. We think most services will be on regular schedules, but it is possible to have some lingering issues Friday morning,” said Andrew Busch, SEPTA’s chief press officer.
SEPTA advises riders to leave as early as possible to account for unforeseen delays.
“Riders should allow some extra time on their commute. Even if they’re not seeing a specific delay specific to their bus route, or rail line, they should expect that there might be some delays during the morning commute,” Busch said.
Showers are expected to stick around into Friday morning, but there will be a dry weekend, according to NBC 10 meteorologist Brittney Shipp.
