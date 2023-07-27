The Philadelphia Health Department announced Wednesday that the city will be in a Heat Health Emergency, starting on Thursday morning and going through at least Saturday evening.
Temperatures are forecast to go into the 90s to close out the week, with the heat index hitting triple digits each day. This prompted the declaration, which activates the city's emergency heat programs of outreach and opening cooling centers for residents.
“The Health Department declares a Heat Health Emergency when the temperature gets high enough that vulnerable people – especially our elderly neighbors and family members – are at an increased risk of getting sick or dying from the heat,” said Health Commissioner Dr. Cheryl Bettigole in a statement.
“The best way to protect our loved ones is to make sure they can get into air conditioning during the hottest part of the day. As always, we encourage Philadelphians to check on elderly friends and neighbors to make sure they’re safe and don’t need assistance."
Dozens of libraries and rec centers will be open across the city each day until 7 PM for residents who do not have air conditioning or just want to get out to cool off. Older adult centers will be open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Residents can visit open pools and spraygrounds as well.
Phone lines will be open for those concerned about the well-being of themselves or others. The Philadelphia Corporation for Aging will have their Heatline open from 8:30 a.m. to midnight for the duration of the emergency. Residents can call with questions, speak to trained nurses, and request a wellness check for someone if worried.
The Office of Homeless Service has their outreach team ready to support those experiencing homelessness, and can be dispatched to assist someone by calling 215-232-1984.
While the heat will be dangerous this week, the air quality should not be a concern. James Garrow, a spokesperson for the Health Department mentioned that folks who are still masking up to protect themselves from COVID can continue to do so, even when in the cooling centers.
"For folks that have worries about that and are trying to protect themselves or someone in their life who is extra vulnerable, if they have to make it into one of those situations where they are indoors, continue to wear a mask," Garrow said.
For those who have to spend time outside when the heat index is slated to be over 100 degrees, Garrow said to know the signs for heat stress. The main symptoms include feeling faint, lethargic, or nauseous. If any of these arise, those affected are advised to get inside, drink some water, and take off any excess clothing.
If wearing a mask outside, find a place to socially distance and remove it. It is strongly recommended to address heat stress before it worsens and becomes heat stroke.
Dealing with high heat and humidity can be easier by making smart choices. Go with light-colored clothing instead of dark. Wear a wide-brimmed hat to protect the head, face and neck. Drink water and maintain a normal diet, while avoiding caffeinated and alcoholic beverages.
If outside, use a sunscreen of at least SPF 15. If having a medical emergency, call 911 immediately.
The city may extend the emergency beyond Saturday if the temperature and heat index remain elevated.
