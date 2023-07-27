The Philadelphia Health Department announced Wednesday that the city will be in a Heat Health Emergency, starting on Thursday morning and going through at least Saturday evening.

Temperatures are forecast to go into the 90s to close out the week, with the heat index hitting triple digits each day. This prompted the declaration, which activates the city's emergency heat programs of outreach and opening cooling centers for residents.

