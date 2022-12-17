School District of Philadelphia officials, lawmakers, city leaders and education advocates discussed the new graduation requirements under ACT 158, its impact on students and the School District of Philadelphia’s plan for implementation and support in a hearing Friday.
Councilmember Isaiah Thomas, chair of Council’s Education Committee, hosted the hearing on the new graduation requirement for Pennsylvania high school students. Gov. Tom Wolf signed Act 158 in 2018.
“We have a lot of work ahead of us, but it can be done if we work together,” Thomas said. “I think the biggest thing right now is just getting the word out about Act 158.”
Starting with the Class of 2023, students must graduate through one of five pathways including Keystone proficiency, keystone composite, career and technical education concentrator, alternative assessment and evidence based pathways.
Students are also required to earn a total of 23.5 credits and complete a service learning project. Students must meet all requirements in order to earn a diploma and demonstrate college and career readiness.
To prepare students and families for the new graduation requirement, the district has created the 2022-2023 graduation requirement toolkit and resources. Newly approved industry certifications are available for schools and student use.
District-wide systems will capture individual graduation plans for seniors. That plan will expand to all high school students next school year.
“We sent out an informational letter in October to our families and students so that they would understand the requirement of the pathways,” said School District of Philadelphia deputy superintendent ShaVon Savage.
“The letter included directions on how students and families can access our portals in the student information system so that they can track where students are in these pathways and their credit attainment. There will also be family engagement sessions at the school level to increase awareness of the requirements,” Savage added.
For school leadership teams, the district has provided ongoing professional learning that has started in August. The district provides weekly updates for school leadership teams through internal weekly newsletters.
“We have internal tracking mechanisms so that we can not just track which students have completed a particular pathway, but we can also track internally where students are in terms of their progress toward completion of a pathway,” Savage said. “Our assistant superintendents are supporting our teams with analyzing that data.”
According to Savage, 42% of district seniors have already met one pathway with Act 158 and are on track to meet their credit requirements. Fifty-two percent of seniors have met an Act 158 pathway and are pursuing the completion of their credits.
“Students can move across multiple pathways, even if they have met one pathway,” Savage said. “We want to give them the opportunity to access other pathways.
“If we have a student that’s passed all three keystones, they can access an internship or an externship as well. The pathways aren’t meant to be constrictive, but exploratory,” Savage added.
In a report released by the The Philadelphia Education Research Consortium in October, nearly two-thirds of high school classes of 2018 and 2019 would not have met the requirements to graduate through Keystone Pathways.
Across subjects, students were least likely to attempt the literature exam and exam takers were least likely to pass the biology exam.
The report also states that students who would have met or almost met the requirements to graduate through the Keystone pathways varied on race, economically disadvantaged status and other student characteristics reflecting local, state and nationwide inequities in standardized tests.
The study explored Keystone exam performance of two cohorts of high school students in the graduating classes of 2018 and 2019.
“This is a collective challenge and it will require a collaborative effort,” said director of Quantitative Research of Research for Action Alyn Turner.
“The city needs a dual strategy to support students to graduate aimed at both improving the ability of schools to improve student Keystone performance and ensuring the accessibility of alternative graduation pathways,” she said.
“It’s critically important to equally prioritize the requirements for alternative pathways that are accessible and navigable,” Turner added. “There also needs to be discussions on what has already been accomplished and what’s needed both in the short and long term.”
