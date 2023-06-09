Following a spate of extreme weather that saw residents advised to stay indoors earlier this week, officials from the Philadelphia Department of Public Health (DPH) have indicated that the city’s air quality has returned to healthy levels, barring any new developments.
“By Friday, the air quality in Philadelphia has improved immensely from what we saw earlier in the week. At its peak, the air quality index, or AQI, in Philadelphia was nearly 500, which is the highest value on the EPA’s scale. On Friday afternoon we were down to 50, which qualifies as moderate. After days of breathing unhealthy air, Philadelphia can finally take a deep breath,” said a spokesperson for the DPH on Friday.
“The Health Department is hopeful that this clean air continues, but because there are still hundreds of fires burning in Canada, we may have to deal with more episodes of smoke in the future. Now is the time to make sure you have high-quality masks ready, just in case. The city is providing free KN-95 masks to residents at locations throughout the city. You can learn more about this program on the Health Department’s blog.”
The air quality issues began on Wednesday when clouds of smoke from a spate of wildfires in Canada were swept to the East Coast by a low pressure system that left Washington D.C., New York City and Philadelphia covered in a smoky haze.
By late Wednesday evening, the air quality index in Philadelphia had reached hazardous levels that continued into Thursday when reports say the city experienced its worst air quality ratings since records first began in 1999.
In response to the extreme weather, city officials suspended most outdoor activities on Friday and public schools took a virtual learning day.
According to city officials, the smoky weather is expected to have dissipated by next week but residents should still remain cautious in the event that new developments occur.
“As many know by now, the devastating wildfires in Canada have created smoke that is traveling along much of the East Coast. We hope that the smoke may lessen today, but it is still potentially dangerous and we urge residents to continue taking precautions,” said Mayor Jim Kenney in a news release.
“The health of our residents and workers is paramount so please take good care of yourselves and look out for each other. We are monitoring the situation constantly and will share updates and guidance when appropriate.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.