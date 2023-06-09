Canada Wildfires Pennsylvania

The Benjamin Franklin Bridge and the Philadelphia skyline are shrouded in haze on Wednesday. — AP Photo/Matt Rourke

 Matt Rourke

Following a spate of extreme weather that saw residents advised to stay indoors earlier this week, officials from the Philadelphia Department of Public Health (DPH) have indicated that the city’s air quality has returned to healthy levels, barring any new developments.

“By Friday, the air quality in Philadelphia has improved immensely from what we saw earlier in the week. At its peak, the air quality index, or AQI, in Philadelphia was nearly 500, which is the highest value on the EPA’s scale. On Friday afternoon we were down to 50, which qualifies as moderate. After days of breathing unhealthy air, Philadelphia can finally take a deep breath,” said a spokesperson for the DPH on Friday.

