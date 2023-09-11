covid-19 test

New research is investigating how certain genes might play a role in how people experience Covid-19.

The city distributed only half of 105,000 COVID-19 tests found to be counterfeit, a Philadelphia Health Department spokesperson told The Tribune on Monday.

The Health Department recalled thousands of those tests, first announced on Saturday, after finding the tests were counterfeit.

mcerino@phillytrib.com; 215-893-5700

