The School District of Philadelphia will host the annual Malcolm Bernard Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU) College Fair on Tuesday, where high school and community college students have the opportunity to meet with representatives of the nation’s Black institutions.
“Being an HBCU graduate myself, I know full well the impact that these institutions can have on the life of a young person academically as well as personally,” said district spokeswoman Monica Lewis.
“And so it is my hope, and I know that all of those who are involved in this particular initiative hope, that our students continue to get the support they need to have successful academic careers that lead to even more successful and productive lives,” she said.
Lewis said there has always been an interest for district students to attend HBCUs, but with the recent historic election of Kamala Harris as vice president, she believes “the interest in HBCUs will increase.”
“It’s no surprise that with the historic election of Vice President-elect Kamala Harris, who is a Howard University graduate, that interest in HBCUs has kind of increased and we anticipate it increasing even more,” Lewis said.
“There are students who are interested in learning more about HBCUs and they will receive the information that they need to make decisions that are best for them, and best for their academic pursuits once they graduate from the district and go on to continue in their academic pursuits,” she added.
While thousands of students attended the fair last year, this year’s fair will be virtual due to the coronavirus pandemic. About 50 HBCUs will participate in this year’s event.
“While the HBCU fair will be little different this year, we’re trying to make it as close to how the feel of the sphere is in real person,” said Cathey White, senior project manager in the office of post secondary readiness for the School District of Philadelphia.
“We will still be having workshops and panel discussions available to students,” she said. “While the fair itself will be different because it’s virtual, the core and essence of the fair will definitely remain the same.”
Students participating in the fair, which will take place from 4 to 7 p.m., will explore college options with HBCU admissions professionals, scholarship opportunities, application fee waivers and instant admission as well as attend various workshops and hear from an HBCU panel.
“We have Nichole Renee Enterprises doing a scholarship workshop,” White said. “She’ll be talking to students and families about searching for scholarships. We also have another workshop that deals with financial aid and scholarships.
“That one will be run by Ron Feder of PHEAA [Pennsylvania Higher Education Assistance Agency],” she added. “He will be talking about the financial aid process. We will also have a panel discussion where there will be a moderator and participants will be allowed to ask live questions.”
White said that what she hopes students take away from the fair is to see the “different pathways, options and opportunities that are out there for them.”
“We want our students, particularly our students of color, to really see what it would be like to attend a university or college that was designed to be catered toward them,” White said. “This is an opportunity that is going to afford our young people in the future to gain access to the workforce and the global economy and to be able to sustain themselves and their families.”
To register for the HBCU fair, visit bit.ly/HBCUcollegefair2.
