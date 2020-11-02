With just hours until Election Day, hundreds of people filled Citizens Bank Park for a Biden-Harris drive-up campaign rally. It was the second for the second time in recent weeks. The diverse crowd was filled with the Divine Nine, small business owners and hopeful voters.
Co-owner of Denice’s Bakery and proud Delta Sigma Theta sister Keisha Davis said she had a chance to talk to former Vice President Joe Biden and said she’s optimistic about the election’s outcome.
“Vice President Biden showed us that he does have a plan for small businesses and particularly minority owned businesses,” she said. “He is going to be investing resources, making capital available for businesses to do very basic things such as you know open their doors, so many businesses are still not open. And so he is making investments in minority communities, and particularly on African American businesses.”
State Rep. Jordan Harris said Philadelphia has seen some dark times lately but like many of the people in the crowd, he too is hopeful.
“I remembered something that my pastor used to say, from the Scripture, ‘weeping may endure for a night, but joy cometh in the morning.’ And what I know is that in the morning, our collective voice will be heard,” Harris said. “What I know is that in the morning, each and every one of you get to go to the polls.”
Pop star and University of Pennsylvania alumni John Legend said Pennsylvania and Philadelphia have a job to do.
“Your vote will decide whether we’re a country that allows this pandemic to continue indefinitely, or one with a plan to end it a country where the President would go to court to kick, 20 million people off their health care, or one well health care is a right for all Americans,” the singer said.
He said he didn’t understand how someone could be a president that doesn’t represent fairness.
“Some of your former favorite rappers have been taken in by these lies,” Legend said. “They’ve been found in a new supergroup called the sunken place. Trump’s Platinum Plan for Black folks is nothing but fool’s gold because you can’t bank on a word he says.”
Biden runningmate Sen. Kamala Harris fired up the crowd and assured the crowd that the Democratic candidates have a plan to heal the nation.
“We will work together to root out the systemic racism that exists in our country,” she said. “In Pennsylvania, we will continue the work of healing and repairing our nation because that’s how we have always overcome our greatest challenges, together.”
Harris finished her speech with an impassioned plea.
“Your vote is your voice and your voice is your power,” Harris said. “Do not let anyone take away that power!”
