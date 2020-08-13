Charlene Hall was moved to tears when she heard presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden picked Kamala Harris as his running mate. Just mentioning Harris’ name gets the West Philadelphia resident choked up.
“I’m good. I’m good. This makes me so happy. Oh, I love her. I love her and just everything about her,” Hall said.
As an African-American woman, Hall didn’t think she would see the day when a Black woman would be steps away from the highest office in the land and she’s hoping it’s a sign of great things to come.
“I’ve got a good feeling. They are going to win," she said. "I’m excited. If they win, I’m looking forward to equal opportunity for all people and all races, not just one."
Phile Chionesu, who founded and organized the Million Woman March, said Biden picking Harris as a running mate is history-making but she’s tempering her enthusiasm until she sees more from Harris herself.
“I think there’s gonna be some big surprises coming out of this. We knew that his pick was going to be a Black woman, we just didn't know who," she said. "I think a lot of people are concerned about his pick given Kamala’s history in the Black community, in terms of what she’s done while holding previous elected positions. I think that's gonna be kind of a sticky subject."
She went on to say that it's great to make history, but what really matters is what people do after they're elected.
“President Obama was history-making. When you really look at what was accomplished for the Black community, specifically, you have to really say, 'Yes, it was great history.' But history needs to transform into a reality that's going to help us as a people. Other groups of interest, they did get various things that they wanted. The question has to be ‘Did we as Black people get what we wanted?’ The issue of reparations, of course, was one that President Obama did not agree with. So to say that this is history, yes, indeed it is. It’s wonderful. But in reality, in the big scheme of things, will it really change things?” Chionesu asked.
Many of the women the Tribune spoke to in Reading Terminal Market after the announcement said they had been worried about who Biden might pick to run by his side.
“I was worried about a totally white ticket. I was worried about a totally male ticket because I just don't think that would jive with young voters. I feel it would have been really alienating," said Ayana Mathis. "So I think that [Harris is] a really good choice."
As a young Black woman, Mathis said the Biden/Harris ticket excites her.
“I think that's pretty amazing. It'll alienate a lot of people, but Trump supporters were gonna be alienated no matter who he chose, so I feel like it's like a bold choice and a smart choice,” she said.
Mathis said she not only thinks that Harris will make a good vice president but she has what it takes to be president.
“Joe Biden's getting up there in years. If anything were to happen, I feel like Kamala would be energetic enough, smart enough, savvy enough and all the rest of it to take on that role if she ever had to,” the former Philadelphia resident said.
Charita Powell, who owns the Afro-centric shop, Amazulu, said Biden picking Harris as his running mate helped boost her faith in humanity.
“It gives me some hope. Up until probably two days ago, I didn't have any," she said. "We are on a hopeful path and I hope that we can stay there."
Powell said now is the time for African-American women to take their place in the annals of history where they belong.
“I'm ecstatic that an African-American woman is standing in place to make change and to represent the Black women of America. I'm hoping that everybody Black and white, comes together in unity to support this combination that is about to take over the United States of America,” she said.
LaTanya Congo Alturki said the biggest question of the election will be if “Middle America” can handle a strong Black woman.
“Kamala Harris is a strong, strong force to be reckoned with and Donald Trump, and the Republicans can’t deal with her. She's not mean. She is direct, to the point, and purposeful. She's going to stand up for what is right and for all America,” Alturki said
She said it’s important that the African-American community get out and vote.
“We have to vote and in record numbers. We did it once, we can do it again. We did it for Obama, now we just have to show our support and love to this Democratic Party. I'm going to do my best, with my family, with my friends and make sure they all get out and vote,” said Alturki, who lives in Wilmington, Delaware.
Alturki's friend, Sharon Eaton, agreed.
“I’ve made up in my mind: I am going to stand in line, no matter what the cost is," Eaton said. "I'm going to mask up and I'm gonna glove up. I'm going to suit up. I will be out there in the rain. I will be out there in the heat. I will have my water bottle and I’m trying to have some water for the other ones that stand in line and came unprepared because I will not miss this election. I will not."
